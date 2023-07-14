CarWale
    BMW X5 facelift launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 93.90 lakh

    Haji Chakralwale

    BMW X5 facelift launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 93.90 lakh
    • X5 facelift is available in  four variants
    • The model was globally unveiled in February

    BMW India has launched the X5 facelift in India at a starting price of Rs. 93.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated SUV is being offered in four trim levels and multiple colour options. With this new update, the model has received cosmetic upgrades on its exterior and interior.

    Variants and colour options of X5 facelift

    The BMW X5 facelift petrol range is available in the 40i XLine and 40i M Sport trims while the diesel models are available in the 30d XLine and 30d M Sport trim level variants. Colour options include Brooklyn Grey, Carbon Black, Mineral White, Skyscraper Grey, Tanzanite Blue and Black Sapphire. 

    Exterior highlight of the BMW X5 facelift

    On the outside, the 2023 X5 is equipped with new arrow-shaped LED DRLs integrated into the headlamps, new multi-spoke alloy wheels, revised LED taillights with X-shaped patterns, and tweaked front and rear bumpers.

    2023 BMW X5 features list

    Inside the cabin, the dashboard of the new X5 is highlighted by a new single-piece curved display that houses a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch all-digital instrument cluster. Also on offer are features like automatic climate control, multi-colour ambient lighting, cruise control, a wireless charger, a panoramic sunroof, and an optional sports seat package. 

    Powertrain and specifications of the new BMW X5

    As for its powertrain, the X5 facelift retains the 3.0-litre petrol and diesel engines from the outgoing iteration. The straight-six turbocharged petrol motor develops 335bhp and 650Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the diesel mill is tuned to produce 262bhp and 620Nm of peak torque. Both engines have been mated to an electric motor producing and additional 12bhp/200Nm. Both engine get an eight-speed automatic transmission and xDrive AWD as standard. 

    Official statement on the launch of the BMW X5

    Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “There are no limits to confidence when you're driving the new BMW X5. The most powerful car in the segment, the new BMW X5 is distinctive and imposing. Exuding a dominating road presence, its confident stature leaves a lasting impression. The newly crafted luxurious interiors underscored by state-of-the-art technology provide an unparalleled elegance that makes the new BMW X5 as convenient and compelling as ever. It has all the ingredients required to strengthen its position as the global market leader in its segment. The new BMW X5 not only demands high standards but lives up to them earning your respect with every mile of the journey.” 

    Ex-showroom prices of the BMW X5 facelift:

    xDrive 40i M Sport – Rs. 93.90 lakh

    xDrive 40i XLine- Rs. 1.04 crore 

    xDrive 30d XLine- Rs. 95.90 lakh 

    xDrive 30d M Sport – Rs. 1.06 crore

