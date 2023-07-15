- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R takes the first position

- Grand Vitara ranks tenth on the list

The automobile sector showed promising growth in terms of sales in the month of June 2023. While some models continued to compete amongst each other to get to the list, the most popular ones made it to the top-ten podium last month. Interestingly, six out of 10 cars sold in June are from Maruti Suzuki.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R sales in June 2023

With over 17,481 units sold, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R topped the list of the best-selling cars in India in June 2023. The Y-o-Y sales of the hatchback dropped by 8.91 per cent when compared to 19,190 units sold in the corresponding month last year.

Top 10 cars sold in June 2023

Sr No Make and model Units sold 1 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 17,481 2 Maruti Suzuki Swift 15,955 3 Hyundai Creta 14,447 4 Maruti Suzuki Baleno 14,077 5 Tata Nexon 13,827 6 Hyundai Venue 11,606 7 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 11,323 8 Tata Punch 10,990 9 Maruti Suzuki Brezza 10,578 10 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 10,486

Taking over the second, fourth, and seventh spots were Maruti’s Swift, Baleno, and Alto K10 with 15,955 units, 14,077 units, and 11,323 units, respectively. Not so surprisingly, the SUVs did well with six out of 10 spots in the month of June 2023. The third position was closely followed by Hyundai Creta with a sale of 14,447 units.

SUVs sales in June 2023

The Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue ranked fifth and sixth on the list, with a dispatch of 13,827 units and 11,606 units, respectively. The Tata Punch bagged the eighth position on the chart with a retail of 10,990 units in June 2023. The last and the second last positions were claimed by Maruti’s Grand Vitara and Brezza with 10,486 units and 10,578 units sold in the previous month.