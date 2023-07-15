CarWale
    Top 10 cars sold in June 2023

    Pawan Mudaliar

    - Maruti Suzuki Wagon R takes the first position

    - Grand Vitara ranks tenth on the list

    The automobile sector showed promising growth in terms of sales in the month of June 2023. While some models continued to compete amongst each other to get to the list, the most popular ones made it to the top-ten podium last month. Interestingly, six out of 10 cars sold in June are from Maruti Suzuki

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R sales in June 2023

    With over 17,481 units sold, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R topped the list of the best-selling cars in India in June 2023. The Y-o-Y sales of the hatchback dropped by 8.91 per cent when compared to 19,190 units sold in the corresponding month last year. 

    Sr NoMake and modelUnits sold
    1Maruti Suzuki Wagon R17,481
    2Maruti Suzuki Swift15,955
    3Hyundai Creta14,447
    4Maruti Suzuki Baleno14,077
    5Tata Nexon13,827
    6Hyundai Venue11,606
    7Maruti Suzuki Alto K1011,323
    8Tata Punch10,990
    9Maruti Suzuki Brezza10,578
    10Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara10,486
    Taking over the second, fourth, and seventh spots were Maruti’s Swift, Baleno, and Alto K10 with 15,955 units, 14,077 units, and 11,323 units, respectively. Not so surprisingly, the SUVs did well with six out of 10 spots in the month of June 2023. The third position was closely followed by Hyundai Creta with a sale of 14,447 units.

    SUVs sales in June 2023

    The Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue ranked fifth and sixth on the list, with a dispatch of 13,827 units and 11,606 units, respectively. The Tata Punch bagged the eighth position on the chart with a retail of 10,990 units in June 2023. The last and the second last positions were claimed by Maruti’s Grand Vitara and Brezza with 10,486 units and 10,578 units sold in the previous month. 

