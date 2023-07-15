Maruti Alto offered with discounts of up to Rs. 59,000 in July 2023

- Alto K10 prices in India start at Rs. 3.99 lakh

- Available in four variants

Maruti Suzuki discounts in July 2023

A few Maruti Suzuki dealers across the Arena and Nexa chains are offering discounts on select models this month. These benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

Alto discounts this month

The Alto Petrol MT variants get a cash discount of Rs. 40,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000. The CNG MT variants are offered with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000.

Discounts on the Petrol AMT variants of the Maruti Alto K10 include a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000.

Maruti Suzuki Alto latest updates

Back in April, the Alto scored a two-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test. The model, which was introduced in the country in 2022, further scored a zero star rating in the child occupant safety test. That said, the body shell of the model was rated as stable. The entry-level hatchback from the Indian brand was updated to comply with the latest emission norms in April 2023.