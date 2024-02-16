Maruti Alto K10 gets a price cut for select variants

Alto K10 prices start at Rs. 3.99 lakh

Offered in four variants

Maruti Suzuki has revised the prices across its model range with immediate effect. Based on the choice of the car and variant, there are changes in the price tags. Let us now take a look at the changes for the Alto K10.

The prices of the VXi AGS and VXi+ AGS variants in the Alto K10 range witness a downward price revision of Rs. 5,000, each. These variants are now priced at Rs. 5.56 lakh and Rs. 5.85 lakh, respectively.

As the prices for all other variants of the Maruti Alto K10 remain unchanged, it continues to be priced from Rs. 3.99 lakh to Rs. 5.96 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The hatchback is available in four variants, namely Std, LXi, VXi, and VXi+.