Discounts of up to Rs. 49,000 on Maruti Alto in October 2023

Alto prices in India start at Rs. 3.99 lakh

It is the brand’s entry-level model in the country

Select Maruti Suzuki dealerships, across the Nexa and Arena chains, are offering discounts on its model range in October this year. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

Maruti’s most affordable model, the Alto, can be availed with a cash discount of Rs. 30,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 for the petrol variants. At the same time, discounts of the CNG variants are limited to a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 15,000.

In August this year, the Alto brand surpassed the 45 lakh units sales milestone. Introduced originally in 2000, the model, apart from the current K10 version, was also available in the 800 guise. This version was discontinued in April this year due to financial deficiencies.