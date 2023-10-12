CarWale
    Toyota Rumion waiting period comes down to 16 weeks

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Toyota Rumion waiting period comes down to 16 weeks
    • Available in two powertrains 
    • Bookings halted for the CNG variants 

    Toyota Kirloskar Motors launched the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Eritga, the Rumion, in India in August 2023. The seven-seater MPV that rivals the Maruti Suzuki XL6 and the Kia Carens can be had in three variants, including S, G, and V, across five exterior shades and two powertrain options. Now, we have got our hands on the waiting period of the Rumion in the country.

    Currently, the petrol variants of the MPV command a waiting period of up to 3-4 months from the day of booking. The abovementioned timeline may vary depending on the region, dealership, variant, colour, and other factors. We suggest contacting the nearest authorised dealership to learn more about this. 

    In other news, the automaker recently halted the bookings for the CNG variants of the Rumion. This action was taken after the car received an overwhelming response from the Indian market, resulting in a longer waiting period. 

