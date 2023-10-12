Skoda Kushaq gets new design for alloy wheels

17-inch units with new design

The design for Monte Carlo trim remains unchanged

Skoda has quietly changed the design for its top-spec 17-inch alloy wheels offered with the Style trim of the Kushaq SUV. The earlier design was a series called Atlas, while the new one is called Vega. However, the dimensions have not changed and continue to be 205/55 R17 wheel size. While this has changed, the wheel design for the top-of-the-line Monte Carlo trim is the same as before and it too runs 205/55 R17 wheels with a design inspired by the Octavia RS245.

The Skoda Kushaq was last updated earlier this year and we saw it get some much-needed feel-good features like a digital instrument cluster, cooled driver armrest, and TPMS. You can have it with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol or a 1.5-litre turbo petrol. Both engines get a six-speed manual as standard. Moreover, there's also the option of a six-speed AT with the former and a seven-speed DCT with the latter.

It rivals the likes of the Hyundai Creta, MG Astor, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and Volkswagen Taigun.