    New-gen Toyota Vellfire waiting period in October revealed

    Haji Chakralwale

    New-gen Toyota Vellfire waiting period in October revealed
    • Offered with petrol-hybrid powertrain option
    • Prices in India start at Rs. 1.20 crore

    In August this year, Toyota Kirloskar Motor launched the new-gen Vellfire in India at a price tag of Rs. 1.20 crore (ex-showroom). The luxury people mover is available in two trim levels – VIP Grade and Hi Grade across three exterior colour options. In this article, we will look at the waiting period for the imported flagship MPV, the Toyota Vellfire.

    The Toyota Vellfire continues to be in demand as the waiting period sores up to 15 months from the day of booking. This duration may vary depending on the location, dealership, stock allocation, and other factors. It’s best to contact the nearest Toyota dealership to get more information on the same.

    Toyota Vellfire Left Side View

    While the customers get two variant options with the Vellfire, both versions come equipped with a sole 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid engine. This motor is tuned to produce 190bhp and 240Nm of peak torque while being mated to a CVT gearbox. Notably, the three-row MPV is claimed to return a fuel efficiency of 19.28kmpl.

    Toyota Vellfire
    Toyota Vellfire
    Rs. 1.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
