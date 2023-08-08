CarWale
    Toyota Vellfire waiting period increases to around 10 months

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Toyota Vellfire waiting period increases to around 10 months

    ­- Prices start from Rs. 1.19 crore 

    - Offered as a CBU model 

    Last week, Toyota Kirloskar Motors launched the new Vellfire in India at a starting price of Rs. 1.19 crore (ex-showroom). Based on the TNGA-K Platform, the 2023 Toyota Vellfire is available in two variants, namely Hi Grand and VIP grade. With the overwhelming response from buyers, the luxury MPV now attracts a certain waiting period in the country. 

    2023 Toyota Vellfire waiting period

    Toyota Vellfire Dashboard

    Currently, the updated Vellfire commands a waiting period of up to 10 months in India from the day of booking. This duration may vary depending on the colour, variant, region, dealership, and other factors. We suggest you contact the nearest dealership to get more information on this. 

    Toyota Vellfire USP features

    Toyota Vellfire Second Row Seats

    The dashboard of this six-seater MPV gets a fully digital instrument cluster and a large touchscreen infotainment screen with integrated buttons. The cabin also gets an overhead console with ambient lights, captain seats with a massage function for the second row, and powered sun blinds. 

    New Vellfire engine details

    Mechanically, the Toyota Vellfire is powered by a 2.5-litre strong hybrid engine that produces 190bhp and 240Nm of torque. This mill comes mated to a CVT unit and returns a claimed mileage of 19.28kmpl. 

    Toyota Vellfire Image
    Toyota Vellfire
    Rs. 1.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Toyota Vellfire Gallery

    Toyota Vellfire Right Front Three Quarter
    Toyota Vellfire
    Toyota Vellfire
    Rs. 1.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Vellfire
    Toyota Vellfire
    Rs. 1.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Rs. 19.67 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
