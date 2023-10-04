CarWale
    Toyota sells 23,590 units in September 2023

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Toyota sells 23,590 units in September 2023

    - Registered highest monthly sales for 2023 in September

    - Y-o-Y growth stands at 53 per cent

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor registered a sale of 23,590 units in September 2023. The carmaker sold a total of 15,378 units in September 2022, thus recording a Y-o-Y growth of 53 per cent. The total sales achieved included a domestic sale of 22,168 units and exports amounting to 1,422 units.

    In the first six months of the current financial year, TKM sold 1,23,939 units, thereby resulting in a growth of 35 per cent, compared to the same period last year when the company sold 91,843 units. Toyota attributed this growth to the success of models such as the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova Hycross, Hilux, and the Rumion.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    In the first six months of the fiscal year, TKM expanded its reach from 577 to 612 touchpoints across the country. Last month, the company halted the bookings of the Rumion MPV due to overwhelming demand for the variant.

    Commenting on the sales momentum, Atul Sood, Vice President of Sales, and Strategic Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s sales numbers of 23,590 achieved in the month of September’2023 underlines the growing acceptance of the company’s diverse portfolio of products and robust service offerings that is allowing customers a choice that fits their lifestyle and mobility needs. We are witnessing sustained demand across our product line-up which is leading to the company’s record-breaking performance. In a key product milestone, we also began customer deliveries of the new Rumion.”

