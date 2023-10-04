Nissan Magnite AMT unveiled: exterior photo gallery

- Magnite gets new AMT (automated manual transmission)

- No changes to the design of the Magnite EZ-Shift

The Nissan Magnite has been offered only with the CVT automatic transmission option ever since its introduction in India. And that too was available only with the turbo-petrol engine. However, the carmaker is now expanding the Magnite’s line-up by introducing a five-speed AMT with the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated mill. This powertrain configuration is also available on its sibling, the Renault Kiger. Here's a picture gallery of the new Magnite's exterior.

Exterior images of the Magnite AMT

At a glance, it is evident that there are no changes to the exterior. Even the signature blue colour remains the same.

The roof, however, is finished in black here. This gives the crossover a dual-tone look and can be had in the top-spec variants.

At the back, the car gets the EZ-Shift badge to denote this is the AMT version of the Magnite. There are no other changes.

Engine and gearbox options for the 2023 Nissan Magnite

The currently on sale 1.0-litre turbo-petrol option with CVT will now be joined by this new configuration. As mentioned earlier though, it's the 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated engine that comes mated to the AMT.