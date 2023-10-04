CarWale
    Nissan Magnite AMT unveiled: exterior photo gallery

    Ninad Ambre

    Nissan Magnite AMT unveiled: exterior photo gallery

    - Magnite gets new AMT (automated manual transmission)

    - No changes to the design of the Magnite EZ-Shift

    The Nissan Magnite has been offered only with the CVT automatic transmission option ever since its introduction in India. And that too was available only with the turbo-petrol engine. However, the carmaker is now expanding the Magnite’s line-up by introducing a five-speed AMT with the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated mill. This powertrain configuration is also available on its sibling, the Renault Kiger. Here's a picture gallery of the new Magnite's exterior.

    Nissan Magnite Left Front Three Quarter

    Exterior images of the Magnite AMT

    At a glance, it is evident that there are no changes to the exterior. Even the signature blue colour remains the same.

    Nissan Magnite Front View

    The roof, however, is finished in black here. This gives the crossover a dual-tone look and can be had in the top-spec variants.

    Nissan Magnite Rear View

    At the back, the car gets the EZ-Shift badge to denote this is the AMT version of the Magnite. There are no other changes.

    Nissan Magnite Rear Badge

    Engine and gearbox options for the 2023 Nissan Magnite

    The currently on sale 1.0-litre turbo-petrol option with CVT will now be joined by this new configuration. As mentioned earlier though, it's the 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated engine that comes mated to the AMT.

    Nissan Magnite Right Rear Three Quarter
    Nissan Magnite Image
    Nissan Magnite
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
