New Tata Harrier interior teased ahead of launch

Bookings to open on 6 October, 2023

Likely to remain mechanically unchanged

Tata Motors has released yet another teaser of its upcoming SUV, the Harrier facelift. This time around, the automaker has teased the interiors of the two-row SUV. The bookings of the new Harrier are set to commence on 6 October, 2023.

As seen in the picture, the Harrier will feature a larger (likely a 12.5-inch) touchscreen infotainment system borrowed from the recently launched Nexon EV facelift. Then, the steering wheel will get a two-spoke design with an illuminated Tata logo. Moreover, the SUV will get an updated all-digital instrument cluster.

Other interior highlights will include ambient lighting, auto-dimming IRVM, touch-based HVAC controls, redesigned centre console with a new gear lever, wireless charger, automatic climate control, and a 360-degree surround camera. Also on offer will be features such as a panoramic sunroof, air purifier, and ADAS tech.

Mechanically, the Harrier SUV will continue to be powered by the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual and an automatic torque converter unit. This motor is BS6 Phase 2-compliant and is tuned to produce 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque.