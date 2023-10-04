CarWale
    New Tata Harrier interior teased ahead of launch

    Haji Chakralwale

    • Bookings to open on 6 October, 2023
    • Likely to remain mechanically unchanged

    Tata Motors has released yet another teaser of its upcoming SUV, the Harrier facelift. This time around, the automaker has teased the interiors of the two-row SUV. The bookings of the new Harrier are set to commence on 6 October, 2023.

    Tata Harrier Facelift Steering Wheel

    As seen in the picture, the Harrier will feature a larger (likely a 12.5-inch) touchscreen infotainment system borrowed from the recently launched Nexon EV facelift. Then, the steering wheel will get a two-spoke design with an illuminated Tata logo. Moreover, the SUV will get an updated all-digital instrument cluster.

    Tata Harrier Facelift Instrument Cluster

    Other interior highlights will include ambient lighting, auto-dimming IRVM, touch-based HVAC controls, redesigned centre console with a new gear lever, wireless charger, automatic climate control, and a 360-degree surround camera. Also on offer will be features such as a panoramic sunroof, air purifier, and ADAS tech.

    Tata Harrier Facelift Front View

    Mechanically, the Harrier SUV will continue to be powered by the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual and an automatic torque converter unit. This motor is BS6 Phase 2-compliant and is tuned to produce 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. 

    Tata Harrier Facelift Image
    Tata Harrier Facelift
    Rs. 15.00 - 22.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Nissan Magnite AMT unveiled: exterior photo gallery

