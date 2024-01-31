Tata Safari Dark and Harrier EV to be showcased at Bharat Mobility Show 2024

Safari got a facelift in October 2023

Harrier EV showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo

The highlights of the Tata stall will be the Nexon CNG and the Curvv diesel but backing them up will be two of Tata’s larger cars. The Safari Park was showcased when the facelift was revealed in 2023 while the Harrier EV is expected to go into full production in 2025.

Tata Safari Dark

Originally launched as a special edition for Tata’s flagship SUV, now with the facelift it has a new colour scheme and persona for the three-row vehicle. The overall design is unchanged but now everything has been trimmed out in a full-black colour scheme. The black theme has been carried over to the cabin too but now with red inserts and colouring on the upholstery. It makes use of the same 2.0-litre diesel powering the Harrier. This engine produces 170bhp/350Nm and will only be offered here with a six-speed AT. The Dark Edition is based on a top-of-the-line Accomplished variant and thus gets all the luxuries and feel-good features offered with the Safari in India.

Also on display will be a safety demonstration Safari, i.e. with the body cut away to reveal all the safety technology. In an official statement, the automaker said that the Harrier and Safari’s Omega-Arc platform is equipped with front crumple zones for efficient crash energy management. High-strength steel is used in the body structure for enhanced vehicle safety. The Harrier & Safari have seven Airbags, a driver airbag, a passenger airbag, two side airbags in front seats, two inflatable curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag.

The future of Tata’s flagship five-seat model was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo. It takes all the design cues of the pre-facelift Harrier and marries it to an electric powertrain. Thus you get the presence, space and features of the Harrier but with new-age motivation. Tata has not revealed any of the details about the underpinnings or batteries but we know it will make use of the new EV platform and have a range of around 500-550km. It’s also expected to spawn a three-row vehicle in the form of the Safari EV which could arrive around 2026.