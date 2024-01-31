Maruti Brezza prices in India hiked!

Brezza prices now start at Rs. 8.34 lakh

Offered with petrol and CNG powertrains

Last month, Maruti Suzuki announced that it would increase the prices of its models with effect from the new year. Now, we have got our hands on the updated prices. Let us take a closer look at the revision for the Brezza.

Prices of the Maruti Brezza have been hiked by up to Rs. 10,000, applicable to the ZXi, ZXi dual-tone, ZXi CNG, ZXi CNG dual-tone, ZXi+, and ZXi+ dual-tone. O. The other hand, the prices of select variants, namely ZXi AT, ZXi AT dual-tone, ZXi+ AT, and ZXi+ AT dual-tone remain unchanged.

Meanwhile, the LXi, LXi CNG, VXi, and VXi CNG variants of Maruti’s sub-four-metre SUV receive a uniform price hike of Rs. 5,000. The VXi AT is the sole variant that gets a price cut of Rs. 5,000. With these revisions, prices of the Maruti Brezza now range from Rs. 8.34 lakh to Rs. 14.14 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).