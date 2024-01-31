CarWale
    Tata Curvv ICE engine details revealed; to be showcased at Bharat Mobility Expo

    Pawan Mudaliar

    32,773 Views
    Tata Curvv ICE engine details revealed; to be showcased at Bharat Mobility Expo
    • Will be powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine 
    • To be showcased alongside the Nexon facelift CNG

    We are just a day away from the official inauguration of the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024 and the automakers have started throwing hints at what's coming to their stalls. Starting up, Tata Motors has revealed its product line-up along with its specifications, one of them being the ICE Curvv.

    Tata Curvv Left Rear Three Quarter

    The automaker has confirmed that the ICE version of its upcoming SUV, the Curvv will be powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, diesel engine that is currently in use in the Tata Nexon facelift. This engine is tuned to produce 113bhp and 260Nm of torque and comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. In terms of dimension, the Curvv measures 4,308mm in length, 1,810mm in width, and 1,630mm in height. The wheelbase of the vehicle stands at 2,560mm with a boot space of 422litre.

    Tata Curvv Left Side View

    On the equipment front, we expect the Curvv to adopt features from its sibling, the Nexon. It is likely to come equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 10.25-inch digital driver's display, large panoramic sunroof, two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo in the centre, wireless charging pad, ventilated front seats, air purifier, and a premium audio system.

    In other news, Tata Motors is gearing up to introduce the CNG variant of the Nexon facelift at the Bharat Mobility Show 2024, details of which are already live on our website.

    Tata Curvv
    Tata Curvv
    Rs. 15.00 - 20.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
