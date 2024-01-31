CarWale
    Mercedes GLA and AMG GLE 53 facelifts launched in India; priced at Rs. 50.50 lakh

    Read inதமிழ்|తెలుగు|हिंदी
    Pawan Mudaliar

    Mercedes GLA and AMG GLE 53 facelifts launched in India; priced at Rs. 50.50 lakh
    • GLA facelift can be had in three variants across petrol and diesel guises
    • GLE 53 AMG continues with the same 3.0-litre gasoline motor

    Mercedes-Benz India has finally launched the GLA and AMG GLE 53 Coupe facelifts in the country. While the prices for the former start from Rs. 50.50 lakh, the latter has been priced at Rs. 1.85 crore (both prices, ex-showroom). In addition to this, the automaker has also showcased the electric version of its iconic G-Wagon.

    Available in three variants, namely 200, 220d 4Matic, and 220d 4Matic AMG, the 2024 GLA gets a mid-life update in terms of a new front fascia, tweaked bumpers, freshly designed LED headlamps, updated MBUX interface, and new 19-inch alloy wheels. Mechanically, the updated GLA can be had with a 1.3-litre gasoline motor and a 2.0-litre diesel engine mated to a seven-speed and eight-speed automatic gearbox, respectively.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The sports SUV, on the other hand, is solely offered in a single variant and gets a 3.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system that puts out a combined output of 429bhp and 560Nm of torque. The transmission duties are taken care of by a nine-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to all four wheels via the brand’s 4Matic system.

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the newly launched models:

    Model and variantEx-showroom prices
    GLA 200Rs. 50.50 lakh
    GLA 220d 4MaticRs. 54.75 lakh
    GLA 220d 4Matic AMG lineRs. 56.90 lakh
    AMG GLE 53 CoupeRs. 1.85 crore
