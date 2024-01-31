Tata Nexon CNG Concept to debut tomorrow at Bharat Mobility Show 2024

To be showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024

To get usable boot storage of 230 litres

Tata Motors is all set to grace the floor of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 with eight products tomorrow, 1 February, 2024. Among the list, the Nexon nameplate will get its fourth powertrain option after the petrol, diesel, and EV, the Nexon i-CNG.

The home-grown automaker will display eight products at its stall including Nexon i-CNG, Nexon EV Dark, Safari Dark, Curvv Concept, Altroz Racer Concept, Harrier EV Concept, Safari, and recently launched Punch EV. However, the most exciting one will be the Nexon i-CNG, as it will be the first turbocharged compact SUV to get the CNG powertrain option.

Mechanically, the Nexon SUV will be equipped with a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine coupled with a factory-fitted twin-cylinder CNG kit. The CNG cylinders can hold 60 litres of gas with a usable boot space of approximately 230 litres. Moreover, the Nexon CNG will come loaded with many safety features such as a micro switch, leakage-proof materials, thermal incident protection, single advanced ECU, direct start in CNG mode, auto switch between fuels, modular fuel filter, and leak detection failure.