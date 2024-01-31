Tata Nexon CNG Concept to debut tomorrow at Bharat Mobility Show 2024

- To be showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
- To get usable boot storage of 230 litres
Tata Motors is all set to grace the floor of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 with eight products tomorrow, 1 February, 2024. Among the list, the Nexon nameplate will get its fourth powertrain option after the petrol, diesel, and EV, the Nexon i-CNG.
The home-grown automaker will display eight products at its stall including Nexon i-CNG, Nexon EV Dark, Safari Dark, Curvv Concept, Altroz Racer Concept, Harrier EV Concept, Safari, and recently launched Punch EV. However, the most exciting one will be the Nexon i-CNG, as it will be the first turbocharged compact SUV to get the CNG powertrain option.
Mechanically, the Nexon SUV will be equipped with a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine coupled with a factory-fitted twin-cylinder CNG kit. The CNG cylinders can hold 60 litres of gas with a usable boot space of approximately 230 litres. Moreover, the Nexon CNG will come loaded with many safety features such as a micro switch, leakage-proof materials, thermal incident protection, single advanced ECU, direct start in CNG mode, auto switch between fuels, modular fuel filter, and leak detection failure.