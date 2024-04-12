CarWale
    Tata Nexon Diesel MT real-world mileage tested

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tata Nexon Diesel MT real-world mileage tested
    • Nexon diesel prices start at Rs. 11.10 lakh
    • Available with MT and AMT units

    The updated Tata Nexon was introduced in the country last year, with prices starting at Rs. 8.09 lakh (ex-showroom). The automaker offers this iteration with two engines and three gearbox options. In this article, we take a closer look at the fuel efficiency figures of the diesel MT version.

    The 1.5-litre diesel engine in the Nexon is tuned to produce 113bhp and 260Nm of torque. This motor sends power to the front wheels via a six-speed manual transmission or an AMT unit. The unit we tested was a diesel MT version, which is claimed to return a mileage of 23.23kmpl.

    Coming to our real-world tests, the Tata Nexon diesel MT returned a mileage of 14.04kmpl, while the MID indicated 14.00kmpl. Similarly, the highway mileage stood at 21.18kmpl, with the MID showing 24.10kmpl. These figures resulted in an average of 15.82kmpl. Thus, the fuel tank capacity of 44 litres will give us a range of 696km on a full tank.

    The Tata Nexon currently has a whopping 96 trims across petrol and diesel engines as well as manual and automatic transmissions. Additionally, customers can choose from a range of 15 colours. The Nexon will also arrive in the CNG version, while the EV version is currently on sale in the facelifted avatar.

