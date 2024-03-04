Tata Nexon Dark Edition launched in India; prices start from Rs. 11.45 lakh

Gets an exclusive Oberon Black exterior paint shade

Launched alongside the Dark Edition of the Nexon EV

A few days ago, we speculated that Tata Motors would launch the Dark Edition of the Nexon SUV. And now, the automaker has finally introduced this special edition of the SUV in the country with prices starting from Rs. 11.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

In terms of design, the Nexon Dark Edition gets an exclusive Oberon Black exterior hue along with #Dark badges all around. Moreover, it has a blacked-out front grille, roof rails, ORVMs, and alloy wheels. Apart from this, the SUV remains identical to its standard variant.

Inside, the automaker has carried over the same theme. The cabin comes with all-black aesthetics that feature black leatherette seats adorned with Dark badging embroidered on the headrest. Other notable changes include a wireless charger and a ‘hidden until lit’ aircon panel.

While the automaker has not revealed its powertrains and variants, we expect this special edition of the SUV to be offered only in the top-spec variants across turbo-petrol and diesel powertrain options.