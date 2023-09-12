New Tata Nexon EV Review - The Best gets Better

Why would I buy it?
- Zippy performance
- Looks thoroughly modern
- New premium features
Why would I avoid it?
- No real improvement in range
- Buggy infotainment system
What is it?
Tata’s first electric SUV and also the most popular EV in India has received its first major update. After almost dominating the EV segment for over three years, the 2023 Tata Nexon EV gets a new face, a tech-rich cabin, and an electric powertrain that has been improvised, enhanced, and reinforced. So, has the best just gone better? Is it enough to hold the throne? Let’s find out.
It’s interesting to see how the exterior design and styling of the Nexon EV have evolved and modernised while still reminiscing certain elements from its predecessor. Taking cues from the Curvv Concept, it gets the body-coloured fascia which is a typical EV element. While the high-placed LED DRLs with sequential turn indicators borrowed from the ICE counterpart look stylish, this one also gets a connecting light bar that doubles up as a charging indicator.
To aid aerodynamics, Tata has integrated vertical air curtains on both sides of the bumper and the new design for the 16-inch wheels that are wrapped in MRF rubber is also claimed to improve efficiency. The posterior is probably the most appealing profile of this electric SUV with the connecting tail lamps and a protruding rear spoiler that neatly tucks the inverted wiper under it. Overall, the exterior styling like the erstwhile Nexon EV does not brag about its green credentials with flashy blue accents. Rather, it looks elegant and handsome with a dual-tone paint scheme and EV badges affixed in vital places.
Is the cabin of the Nexon EV facelift any good?
The cabin of the Nexon EV looks and feels thoroughly modern! In fact, there are three interior options - Empowered, Fearless, and Creative - to choose from. We drove the top-of-the-line Empowered trim with a cream and black theme that gives the cabin an airy and premium appeal. The 12.3-inch touchscreen unit takes centre stage and is even bigger than the system offered with the fossil-fuel-powered Nexon. Furthermore, it is festooned with features along with an air purifier, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a fantastic JBL sound system with eight distinct modes. The unit can also be your entertainment screen while you wait for the battery to juice up.
The driver display is a 10.25-inch unit and is completely digital. With three display modes, it can even display navigation like some of the Germans! Oddly, this won’t function if you happen to use Google Maps on an iOS device! Besides this, the centre console now houses a stubby gear lever along with a haptic panel for the aircon system. The controls are easy to use and the convenience of physical knobs does ease the overall usability. However, with at least 8-10 controls integrated into the panel, it does take time to build muscle memory and a touch feedback would have made the overall experience a bit more intuitive.
The front seats now have added bolstering and it is evident with superior comfort and support. Both the seats get ventilation whereas for this EV iteration, only the driver side can be adjusted for height. It also gets a new retro-modern-looking two-spoke steering wheel with a flat bottom and an illuminated logo on the piano finish.
We really liked the multi-deck cooled glovebox and even the centre console-placed pad for the wireless charger. The bottles can be stowed away in any of the four doors but we sorely missed the cup holders that have been skipped for the front occupants. Furthermore, this Nexon electric SUV also has charging capabilities and can recharge multiple electrical appliances. You can either plug your devices in any of the two 45-watt Type-C ports or plug in the 15amp plug on the external charging flap and voila, you have a power source on wheels! In complex and technical language, Tata calls this V2L (Vehicle to Load).
The rear seats can easily seat three but tail passenger may have a tight headroom. The legroom is generous and there is an armrest with two cup holders. While it does miss out on ADAS, it has a myriad of passive features in its kitty. These include six airbags as standard across all variants, front parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, and an electronic parking brake.
Is the new Nexon EV any good to drive?
Under the hood and the floor, the electric motor and the battery pack have undergone small but significant upgrades. Now called ‘Medium Range’ (MR) and ‘Long Range’ (LR), these are powered by the same 30kWh and 40.5kWh battery packs that feed power to the Gen II motor. The battery is almost 20 kilograms lighter and the former version puts out 127bhp whereas the latter is tuned to produce 143bhp while both have identical 215Nm of peak torque. A 7.2kW AC charger which charges the battery from 10 to 100 per cent in six hours now comes as standard with both versions.
With all these upgrades, the Nexon also boasts of a higher claimed range. While the LR gets a 465-kilometre range (12km more), the MR now has a claimed range of 325 kilometres (13km more). We drove the Long Range (previously known as Nexon Max) and it can be said that the new enhancements are not clearly evident in real-world conditions.
The Nexon EV facelift is still quick off the mark and the instant torque of the electric motor makes it a pleasure to accelerate. The repositioning of regen modes in the form of the paddle shifters is a welcome move and like in the older model, one doesn’t have to scout for the button on the centre console. And should you want more performance from the EV, the Sport mode helps the EV shoot to its new top speed of 150kmph in a jiffy. However, we found the tuned performance in the City mode adequate for both errands and short highway runs.
It has a comfortable ride quality, thanks to its well-tuned suspension. This Tata EV can handle bumps and potholes well, without making passengers feel uncomfortable. The ride is slightly on the stiffer side at low speeds, but not to the point of being jarring. This is due to the fact that the EV has a lower centre of gravity than the ICE Nexon, which helps to improve stability and handling.
The Nexon EV Max also has a good amount of ground clearance, which helps it take on rough roads with ease. This is important for electric cars, as they are typically heavier than petrol or diesel cars, and therefore more prone to bottoming out. It also has good handling, thanks to its well-balanced weight distribution and responsive steering. The car feels planted on the road, and it is easy to control even at high speeds. The Nexon EV is also capable of taking on corners with confidence. The suspension does a good job of keeping the car stable, and the steering is precise and communicative.
Should you buy the Nexon EV?
When it made its debut in 2020, the Nexon EV revolutionised the segment and set a new benchmark. And with the 2023 Nexon, the notch has just moved higher! The fresh design, loads of modern tech, and improvement on the proven electric powertrain have only benefitted this Tata EV. It has built on the existing strengths and is a great choice for those looking for an electric car that offers a good combination of features and value.
Yes, there are niggles too. The infotainment has bugs and the Nexon EV could have had a slightly higher claimed range. Even features like ADAS and powered seats offered on the elder siblings could have trickled down to this EV. But then, it boils down to the prices! With an expected starting price of Rs. 14.70 lakh for the Medium Range and Rs. 16.70 lakh for the Long Range, the Nexon could manage to offer an excellent price to value proposition.
