Renault Urban Night Limited Editions First look

How are they on the outside?

Kwid

The Kwid Urban Night Limited Edition gets an all-black paint scheme with silver inserts in the fascia, bumpers, headlamps bezels, and roof rails. The ORVMs have been painted black while the flex wheels are finished in Stardust Silver, like the bumpers.

Triber

The silver inserts have been reduced in the Triber as compared to the Kwid. However, given that the Triber is a larger car, it continues to have a good presence. It gets the same black paint scheme with silver wheels but with silver-coloured cladding for the doors.

Kiger

Renault’s current flagship joins the limited-edition gang with a similar black paint scheme and silver inserts in bumpers and doors. And, out of the three, the Kiger looks the sleekest, thanks to its funky design and overall size.