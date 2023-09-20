CarWale
    AD

    Renault Urban Night Limited Editions First look

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    2,076 Views
    Renault Triber Right Front Three Quarter
    Renault Triber Right Front Three Quarter
    Renault Triber Right Front Three Quarter
    Renault Triber Front View
    Renault Triber Front View
    Renault Triber Engine Shot
    Renault Triber Front Scuff Plates
    Renault Triber Front Scuff Plates

    What are they?

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Renault is jumping on the festive season bandwagon of 2023 with special editions of its current range. Dubbed the Urban Night Limited Edition, you can have it with the Kwid, Triber, and Kiger. This limited edition gets cosmetic add-ons as well as an upgraded feature list. The Urban Night Limited Edition for each car is based on their respective top-spec model. Plus, in the case of the Kiger, you get it with the NA petrol and the 1.0-litre turbo petrol.

    How are they on the outside?

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Kwid

    The Kwid Urban Night Limited Edition gets an all-black paint scheme with silver inserts in the fascia, bumpers, headlamps bezels, and roof rails. The ORVMs have been painted black while the flex wheels are finished in Stardust Silver, like the bumpers.

    Front Door Handle

    Triber

    The silver inserts have been reduced in the Triber as compared to the Kwid. However, given that the Triber is a larger car, it continues to have a good presence. It gets the same black paint scheme with silver wheels but with silver-coloured cladding for the doors.

    Front View

    Kiger

    Renault’s current flagship joins the limited-edition gang with a similar black paint scheme and silver inserts in bumpers and doors. And, out of the three, the Kiger looks the sleekest, thanks to its funky design and overall size.

    How are they on the inside?

    Inner Rear View Mirror

    The interiors of all three cars have been retained in their entirety as these are already fully loaded top-spec models. What Renault has done is add some new feel-good features across all three models.

    ORVM Blinker

    In the Kiger and the Triber, you get a new IRVM with a dashboard camera function, controllable ambient lighting, illuminated scuff plates, and puddle lamps. Meanwhile, the Kwid gets an illuminated scuff plate and puddle lamps but no dashcam-enabled mirror or ambient lighting.

    Front Scuff Plates

    What makes this edition, particularly appealing across all three cars is that you are paying only Rs. 15,000 over the price of the normal top-spec model for all these additional features, paint job, and exterior design elements.

    What are they powered by?

    Engine Shot

    The Renault Kwid is offered with a 1.0-litre NA petrol that produces 67bhp/91Nm and can be had with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT. Moving on, the Triber comes with a 1.0-litre NA petrol that produces 71bhp/96Nm and can be had with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed automated manual.

    Topping out the list is the Kiger whose 1.0-litre NA petrol produces 71bhp/96Nm, but for this special edition, it is only offered with the five-speed manual. The more powerful 1.0-litre turbo engine produces 99bhp/160Nm and can be had with either a five-speed manual or a CVT.

    What about their pricing and USP?

    Front Scuff Plates

    As we said earlier, for each of these models, there is a premium of Rs. 15,000 over the standard top-spec models, making it a pretty sweet deal if you are looking to buy any of these vehicles this festival season. If you have noticed, all the names say ‘Limited,’ and that’s because Renault is only producing 300 units of each of these cars in this guise, thus making them ultra-rare not just by city or town standards but probably on a national level too!

    Renault Kwid Image
    Renault Kwid
    Rs. 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    New Tata Nexon EV Review - The Best gets Better

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th SEP
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    4th SEP
    Toyota Rumion
    Toyota Rumion
    Rs. 10.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th SEP
    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
    Rs. 1.39 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th SEP
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th SEP
    Tata Nexon EV
    Tata Nexon EV
    Rs. 14.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th SEP
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th SEP
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    4th SEP
    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Rs. 61.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    4th SEP
    Toyota Rumion
    Toyota Rumion
    Rs. 10.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Harrier Facelift
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Rs. 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Safari Facelift
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Rs. 16.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Audi New A3
    Audi New A3

    Rs. 39.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • renault-cars
    • other brands
    Renault Kwid
    Renault Kwid
    Rs. 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Triber
    Renault Triber
    Rs. 6.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kiger
    Renault Kiger
    Rs. 6.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Renault-Cars