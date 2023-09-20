Renault Urban Night Limited Editions First look

What are they?
Renault is jumping on the festive season bandwagon of 2023 with special editions of its current range. Dubbed the Urban Night Limited Edition, you can have it with the Kwid, Triber, and Kiger. This limited edition gets cosmetic add-ons as well as an upgraded feature list. The Urban Night Limited Edition for each car is based on their respective top-spec model. Plus, in the case of the Kiger, you get it with the NA petrol and the 1.0-litre turbo petrol.
How are they on the outside?
The Kwid Urban Night Limited Edition gets an all-black paint scheme with silver inserts in the fascia, bumpers, headlamps bezels, and roof rails. The ORVMs have been painted black while the flex wheels are finished in Stardust Silver, like the bumpers.
The silver inserts have been reduced in the Triber as compared to the Kwid. However, given that the Triber is a larger car, it continues to have a good presence. It gets the same black paint scheme with silver wheels but with silver-coloured cladding for the doors.
Renault’s current flagship joins the limited-edition gang with a similar black paint scheme and silver inserts in bumpers and doors. And, out of the three, the Kiger looks the sleekest, thanks to its funky design and overall size.
How are they on the inside?
The interiors of all three cars have been retained in their entirety as these are already fully loaded top-spec models. What Renault has done is add some new feel-good features across all three models.
In the Kiger and the Triber, you get a new IRVM with a dashboard camera function, controllable ambient lighting, illuminated scuff plates, and puddle lamps. Meanwhile, the Kwid gets an illuminated scuff plate and puddle lamps but no dashcam-enabled mirror or ambient lighting.
What makes this edition, particularly appealing across all three cars is that you are paying only Rs. 15,000 over the price of the normal top-spec model for all these additional features, paint job, and exterior design elements.
What are they powered by?
The Renault Kwid is offered with a 1.0-litre NA petrol that produces 67bhp/91Nm and can be had with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT. Moving on, the Triber comes with a 1.0-litre NA petrol that produces 71bhp/96Nm and can be had with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed automated manual.
Topping out the list is the Kiger whose 1.0-litre NA petrol produces 71bhp/96Nm, but for this special edition, it is only offered with the five-speed manual. The more powerful 1.0-litre turbo engine produces 99bhp/160Nm and can be had with either a five-speed manual or a CVT.
What about their pricing and USP?
As we said earlier, for each of these models, there is a premium of Rs. 15,000 over the standard top-spec models, making it a pretty sweet deal if you are looking to buy any of these vehicles this festival season. If you have noticed, all the names say ‘Limited,’ and that’s because Renault is only producing 300 units of each of these cars in this guise, thus making them ultra-rare not just by city or town standards but probably on a national level too!