Ferrari 296 GTB First Drive Review

Whether it's standing still or on the move, the 296 GTB is pure theatre. But, there is a caveat. After all, we are living in a brave, new world wherein supercars are trying to be polar bear-friendly with their hybrid powertrain. The 296 GTB has an electric motor between the engine and the gearbox and a battery pack that’s big enough to give it a full-electric driving range of 25km.

The startup process is sedate, by Ferrari standards, because the 296 GTB doesn’t immediately fire up its turbo V6 when you thumb the starter button. Instead, it uses the electric motor to propel the car ahead if you are in eDrive mode. Straightaway not wanting to be at the receiving end of the engine’s wrath, I kept the 296 GTB in eDrive mode until we got closer to the wide open road leading to Bandra Reclamation. At this point, I can say that this is indisputably the fastest car I have ever driven. Normal speeds seem like walking pace and once switched to Performance drive mode, each and every tap on the throttle would have you lunging ahead unrelentingly.

I know it’s an utterly overused cliché in the automotive world but the gearshifts through the metal paddles are actually lightning-quick, and it’s on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link wherein I could finally listen to this V6 engine’s full vocal range. It revs all the way to 8,500rpm at which point it is gloriously loud inside the cabin and you are all tingly and beaming. But at the same time, it’s all fairly civilised; the ride quality isn’t too jarring, and it isn’t very difficult to look out of either, despite sitting so low that your bottom is virtually touching the ground.

Give it enough open space and the 296 GTB has the ability to rearrange your internal organs. I couldn’t go full throttle at any point during the drive but even then, the way it accelerates and reels in the horizon when you boot it, it’s a pleasant assault to your senses. Some might argue that putting so much power and torque through the rear wheels isn’t ideal for our usually dusty and uneven roads. It is a bit much, yes. But it is also unhinged and that’s a lot of fun, if you ask me.