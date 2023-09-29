Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV First Drive Review

Why would I buy it?
- Cabin comfort
- Refinement
- New-age features
Why would I avoid it?
- Limited space
- Value not as good as the EQB
What is it?
8 / 10
According to Mercedes-Benz, the EQE SUV is ‘the multi-purpose variant of the EQE sedan’. However, that title is of little relevance to us here in India, at least at this point in time, because Mercedes doesn’t sell the EQE sedan in India yet. Instead, we get the flagship EQS sedan and the mid-size EQB SUV when it comes to EVs. This all-new EQE SUV, then, sits right in between the two models since it basically gets the ‘multi-purpose’ trait of an SUV like the EQB and when you step in, that feel of utmost luxury seen in the EQS sedan. It may sound complicated but trust me, the car that you see here is quite straightforward.
One look at the EQE SUV is all it takes to comprehend how its design is all about streamlining to get maximum aerodynamic efficiency. There are no sharp cuts or upright design elements anywhere on this car. It all appears very smooth and sleek when you look at the sweeping roofline, the aero-efficient design for the alloys, the flat underbody panelling, and spoilers everywhere. In fact, the EQE SUV has something called cladding spoilers in the area of the rear side - they direct the airflow around the rear wheels. In addition, besides the usual boot lid spoiler, even the taillights have an integrated edge that functions as a spoiler.
Is the cabin of the EQE SUV any good?
7.5 / 10
The EQE SUV’s cabin is good. No two ways about it. Although it’s not impressive per se in the most conventional sense. For starters, the dashboard, like in the EQS sedan, isn’t layered with contrasting materials that we have come to expect in Mercedes’ high-end models. Instead, you get a 56-inch curved glass panel that houses not one, not two, but three individual screens. Finishes around the glass, naturally, are beyond premium with dollops of soft-touch materials and open-pore wood with aluminum inlays.
The primary central display is sharp and quick to respond, whereas the leftmost screen can be engaged only when the front passenger seat is occupied. In terms of usage, it has the same interface that you get on the main screen but without a few key features like smartphone mirroring. It may look odd to some but the EQE SUV’s cabin is user-friendly, with clearly marked switches and knobs that are placed exactly where you need them. What’s really neat is that there is a quick access button on the centre console for important stuff like ADAS functions and raising the ride height. Unfortunately, the touch-sensitive controls on the steering wheel are still fiddly to use but the rest of the cabin, once known, is simple to operate.
In terms of space and comfort, the seats at the front are large but that absolute sense of space is missing in this dark-colored interior spec. You do get a good amount of storage space in the floating centre console with space for two smartphones, two cup holders, and a large cubby hole under the driver’s armrest. The rear seat is just as comfortable as one would expect, with good under-thigh support and cushioning but again, you may feel helmed in because of the relatively narrow windows and the dark upholstery all around.
This is the EQE 500 and it comes in at Rs. 1.40 crore. For this money, it comes with plenty of high-tech equipment. The highlight here, of course, is the 56-inch panel, which houses all of the car’s functions. You also get a heads-up display, three-stage ventilation and heating along with eight types of massage functions, a four-zone climate control with an inbuilt air purifier, 360-degree camera, panoramic glass roof, electrically adjustable front seats with memory function, electrically adjustable steering column, and highly configurable ambient lighting along with an extensively detailed driver’s display. The list doesn’t end here though.
The EQE SUV also gets a lovely sounding 15-speaker Burmester sound system, height-adjustable air suspension, and a dedicated off-road mode for the screen with off-road angles and a transparent bonnet view. In terms of safety, the EQE SUV has nine airbags along with many ADAS functions.
Is the EQE SUV nice to drive?
8 / 10
The EQE SUV comes with an all-electric drivetrain consisting of two motors – one each on the front and rear axles for a combined output of 400bhp of power and 850Nm of torque. Beneath the cabin floor, there is a 90.5kWh battery pack that gives this SUV a claimed range of 550km and a 0-100kmph sprint time of 4.9 seconds. Headlining figures out of the way, let’s get to the actual driving bit. Let’s not forget the EQE is a big, heavy vehicle. And that it’s an SUV. But the way it drives at low speeds and gains momentum when you push the throttle pedal even slightly, it’s a treat for all your senses. In a straight line, this supposedly heavy SUV picks up speed effortlessly, and even though the acceleration may not feel as savage as a V8-powered AMG Mercedes, it doesn’t really need to.
There are drive modes, of course, with different rates of urgency for the throttle response and power output. Amongst Eco, Comfort, and Sport, the EQE feels at home in Comfort mode wherein you have more than enough power at your disposal and the throttle response is surprisingly mellow. The air suspension also becomes a lot more absorbent in Comfort, delivering a fairly pliant and cushy ride on poorly paved roads. Another advantage of the air suspension is the ability to raise the ride height on the go if you happen to come across big speed bumps, as we did during our brief drive in Kashmir.
Should you buy the EQE SUV?
8 / 10
The Mercedes EQE SUV makes a lot of sense for anyone looking to get on board the luxury EV bandwagon. It’s plenty luxurious, plenty fast, and plenty comfortable. Best of all, it’s got enough ground clearance to deal with large speed bumps when fully loaded. It's something the old EQC SUV always struggled with and we are glad Mercedes has fixed it here. That’s all for now from this brief first drive of the EQE SUV. Watch out for our real-world range test of this car when we get it for a full road test.
Pictures by Kapil Angane