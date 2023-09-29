Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV First Drive Review

The EQE SUV’s cabin is good. No two ways about it. Although it’s not impressive per se in the most conventional sense. For starters, the dashboard, like in the EQS sedan, isn’t layered with contrasting materials that we have come to expect in Mercedes’ high-end models. Instead, you get a 56-inch curved glass panel that houses not one, not two, but three individual screens. Finishes around the glass, naturally, are beyond premium with dollops of soft-touch materials and open-pore wood with aluminum inlays.

The primary central display is sharp and quick to respond, whereas the leftmost screen can be engaged only when the front passenger seat is occupied. In terms of usage, it has the same interface that you get on the main screen but without a few key features like smartphone mirroring. It may look odd to some but the EQE SUV’s cabin is user-friendly, with clearly marked switches and knobs that are placed exactly where you need them. What’s really neat is that there is a quick access button on the centre console for important stuff like ADAS functions and raising the ride height. Unfortunately, the touch-sensitive controls on the steering wheel are still fiddly to use but the rest of the cabin, once known, is simple to operate.

In terms of space and comfort, the seats at the front are large but that absolute sense of space is missing in this dark-colored interior spec. You do get a good amount of storage space in the floating centre console with space for two smartphones, two cup holders, and a large cubby hole under the driver’s armrest. The rear seat is just as comfortable as one would expect, with good under-thigh support and cushioning but again, you may feel helmed in because of the relatively narrow windows and the dark upholstery all around.

This is the EQE 500 and it comes in at Rs. 1.40 crore. For this money, it comes with plenty of high-tech equipment. The highlight here, of course, is the 56-inch panel, which houses all of the car’s functions. You also get a heads-up display, three-stage ventilation and heating along with eight types of massage functions, a four-zone climate control with an inbuilt air purifier, 360-degree camera, panoramic glass roof, electrically adjustable front seats with memory function, electrically adjustable steering column, and highly configurable ambient lighting along with an extensively detailed driver’s display. The list doesn’t end here though.

The EQE SUV also gets a lovely sounding 15-speaker Burmester sound system, height-adjustable air suspension, and a dedicated off-road mode for the screen with off-road angles and a transparent bonnet view. In terms of safety, the EQE SUV has nine airbags along with many ADAS functions.