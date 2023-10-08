Lexus LX500d 2023 First Drive Review

Is the Lexus LX500d any good to drive?

If it is a large car, it has to be a large engine right? Would you want it any other way? Powering this behemoth is a V6 turbo diesel producing 304bhp and 700Nm. A 10-speed automatic does transmission duties along with a very comprehensive 4WD off-road package lifted straight from the Land Cruiser. In this age of hybrids and EVs, this powertrain really stands out of place but that’s also its appeal in the larger scheme of things.

Let’s get one thing out of the way, the LX’s large size and dynamics make it quite an elephant to handle, with significant body roll even at any remotely hard turn. If you dial in the Sport mode, it’s not much of an improvement either. The massive turning radius and four turns to go from lock to lock aren’t exactly confidence-inspiring but that’s also due to the size of the car. It’s one of those vehicles that has no way of masking its size and it's best you accept the girth and tread with caution if the going gets twisty. In the city, if you get behind the wheel, then judging the edges of the car is pretty easy as it is quite high up and you get a 360-degree camera which helps things massively. Another place where it shines is ride quality. The massive ground clearance and huge tyres mean you can drive over speed breakers (smaller ones at least), potholes, and ruts without taking your foot off the gas and feeling them disappear under the wheel like the road was flat.

The large size also poses a strange problem in a country like India. That is, to make a U-turn or right turn at a signal or crossing, you have to go wide instead of being in the rightmost lane. This becomes an issue if you have a vehicle beside you that plans to go straight. To be honest, it’s more of an issue with the car’s size but it is something you should be prepared to face if you are going to buy a car like the LX500d. However, for the most, in India at least, most LX buyers will use the car in chauffeur-driven mode and thus filtering through traffic and finding parking will be left to the driver.

What it lacks in dynamics, the LX more than makes up for it with pure grunt and straight-line cruising ability. With 700Nm, a potent 10-speed automatic, and an 80-litre fuel tank, you can go large distances without much of a struggle. An experience that never gets old is when you mash the throttle (especially in the Sport mode) and the back of the car hunkers down before setting off in a blaze of diesel glory, hitting the 100kmph a lot faster than you would expect!