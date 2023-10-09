CarWale
    AD

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Boosterjet Long-Term Review: City Report

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    2,535 Views
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Right Front Three Quarter
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Right Front Three Quarter
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Right Side View
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Right Rear Three Quarter
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Rear View
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Left Rear Three Quarter
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Left Side View
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Dashboard

    City Report

    Our long-term Maruti Suzuki Fronx has been consistently doing a 50km daily round trip between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. In the last 1,000km, we've learned more about how the car is to live with. Here's what will help you make an informed decision if you are considering this top-spec turbo-petrol crossover and your usage involves a lot of city driving.

    Front Row Seats

    First things first - the seating. The driver’s seat-height adjustment feature allows you to sit nice and low or even high if you prefer a more commanding view of the road. It provides a comfortable driving position for hours, and despite the rear visibility being tight, you have a good sight of the road and vehicles in line.

    Inner Rear View Mirror

    Thankfully, Maruti has retained physical controls for the HVAC system on this multi-layered dashboard. It’s easier to use these buttons instead of touch controls. The ergonomics are also good with important controls within reach, easy-to-access USB/12V ports, a nifty wallet holder, and good space to keep the phone.

    Dashboard

    Then, wireless Android connectivity and smartphone charging have made things inside hassle-free, with no cables to deal with. There's still a 12V port, USB, and second-row C-type port if you have more devices to charge. Furthermore, the heads-up display prevents you from peeking into the tachometer as all the information is right up there in line with the road ahead.

    Head-Up Display (HUD)

    On the downside, the rear seatbelt warning comes up with a beep even without any occupants, and it gets irritating on the go. You have to keep the belts buckled up, which isn't the case with the front passenger seat. And that's why this cost-cutting measure is surprising. Another thing we noticed on the MID display is that when the navigation is on, an arrow indicating the upcoming direction blocks other information like range, FE, etc. Otherwise, the infotainment system with Android Auto worked seamlessly without any lag. The 360-degree HD camera enables the view of the leftmost edge to avoid hitting the curb and when parking in tight spots.

    360-Degree Camera Control

    Now for the driving stats, we are impressed with its driveability, light controls, and absorbent ride. The latter particularly, as it isolates the occupants from jolts or noise from the road joints, cement road edges, puddles, and all the unwanted hurdles due to the constant road work going on here. This free-revving three-cylinder mill remains silent with good throttle response, smooth gear shifts, and light clutch action. The initial progress from a standstill is gradual but post 2,500rpm, it shows a strong surge to move ahead with the ISG mild hybrid motor's assist. And this happens even if the Fronx is in a higher gear and at lower speeds.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    As a result, it easily copes with the traffic and can even charge ahead with zest if there’s a need. Then, there's automatic fuel start-stop which repeatedly stops the car at a traffic signal or whenever it’s in neutral. This might not directly help in enhancing fuel efficiency, but surely helps reduce the consumption of fuel. The average of 13.3kmpl mileage is good in the city, given the high traffic volume it is facing in this daily grind.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Now, it would be interesting to see how much the range boosts on the highway. Will it be able to cover a trip between cities like Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai with at least four people and not require refuelling? We'll see that next month.

    Right Side View

    Product Details:

    Make: Maruti Suzuki

    Model: Fronx

    Version: Alpha 1.0-litre Turbo MT

    Odometer reading: 2,038km

    Kilometres this month: 838km

    Fuel Efficiency: 13.3kmpl

    Price: Rs. 13.45 lakh (when tested, OTR, Mumbai)

    Rear View

    Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Image
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Nissan Magnite AMT First Drive Review
     Next 
    Lexus LX500d 2023 First Drive Review

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Aston Martin DB12
    Aston Martin DB12
    Rs. 4.59 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29th SEP
    Tata Nexon EV
    Tata Nexon EV
    Rs. 14.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW iX1
    BMW iX1
    Rs. 66.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th SEP
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
    Rs. 1.39 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Safari Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Rs. 16.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Oct 2023Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Sonet Facelift
    Kia Sonet Facelift

    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Harrier Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Rs. 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Oct 2023Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars