Nissan Magnite AMT First Drive Review

Is the Magnite AMT nice to drive?

Okay, let’s face it. The 1.0-litre petrol engine with 71bhp and 96Nm of torque doesn’t exactly sound exciting on paper. And now, that coupled with the AMT gearbox could only mean a dull performance. So, there are two ways to look at this Magnite AMT. First, the AMT gearbox can make for a livable city car. Keep a steady pace and the gearshifts at around 2,200 to 2,500rpm are enough to help you through the traffic and normal city speeds. In fact, the creep function also works well to set the car in motion as soon as you slot the lever to ‘D’ (drive) and lift off the brake pedal. The gearshifts do feel slow with nearly a second for each change and feels the same also for downshifts. All this is also accompanied by the typical jerkiness associated with the AMTs.

The Magnite AMT does have the benefit of convenience over the manual versions where one doesn’t have to constantly play with the lever to maintain the right gear. The second and rather biggest shortcoming of this AMT is its highway performance. Getting to 100kmph and over three-digit speeds takes its own sweet time and while at it the motor is quite vocal. Overtaking requires a good amount of planning, frequent looks at the ORVMs, and most likely the manual mode that thankfully is offered with this unit. Talking about the ‘M’ mode, it does hold revs and allows you to push and extract the performance all the way to the redline before your fellow passengers stare at you with anguish for the loud bluster from the engine bay.

The steering is well-weighted and is adequate for city driving. It is light and easy to turn, but it can feel vague at high speeds making it feel uninspiring to drive. The soft suspension set-up also helps to absorb bumps and potholes well, making the ride comfortable. The high 205mm ground clearance ensures it can easily go over bad roads and potholes without scraping its undercarriage.

As for the mileage, the AMT claims 19.70kmpl which is almost at par with the manual’s 19.35kmpl. And if you are wondering how these stack up to the mileage of the turbo petrol versions, here’s our detailed comparison.