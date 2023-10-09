Nissan Magnite AMT First Drive Review

Why would I buy it?
- Most affordable automatic Magnite
- Spacious cabin
- Uncompromised features
Why would I avoid it?
- Unexciting performance
- Fit and finish could have been better
What is it?
Ever since the launch of the Nissan Magnite in 2020 with disruptive pricing, the SUV went on to soldier on single-handedly and fetched over one lakh unit sales for the automaker. Now, more than three years and three special editions later, Nissan has, once again, attempted to tap into the budget segment with the introduction of the AMT version of the Magnite. It’s paired with the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and will be the most affordable automatic variant in the Magnite lineup.
Since the update majorly revolves around the new drivetrain, Nissan has not fiddled with the overall exterior styling of the Magnite. The only evident change is the new contrasting black roof with the Vivid Blue exterior colour and the ‘EZ-Shift’ badge on the tailgate. The Magnite has always been pleasing to the eyes with good proportions, a proper SUV stance, and sleek triangular headlamps with stylish vertical DRLs. This continues with the AMT version as well. However, considering the age of the Magnite, a mild facelift in the form of a new grille, alloys, or even the lights could have given it a fresher appeal.
Is the cabin of the Magnite AMT any good?
Overall, the Magnite carries forward the same cabin as the standard and turbo variants. It follows a fully black interior theme with hard yet durable plastics and a frameless eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system that floats on the dashboard. The front-row seats of the Magnite are supportive and well-bolstered, and with the adjustable headrests and height, finding a driving position is easy for drivers of almost all heights.
The second row of the Magnite is spacious too and despite being a compact SUV with 1758mm width can seat three occupants comfortably. There’s no complaint for thigh support either and despite the small centre bump, the legroom for all passengers is adequate. At 336 litres, the boot space is enough to gobble up three small suitcases and a couple of handbags.
Since its launch, the Magnite has retained most of its features without witnessing any major exclusions. The seven-inch digital instrument cluster is a coloured unit and almost looks like a gaming screen. The two-deck storage on the centre console is a clever touch and also integrates a wireless charging pad. While the centre armrest is a boon while driving, it misses out on storage and even provision for the rear aircon vents. This is balanced by a massive 10-litre glove box and cup-holders for both front and rear passengers.
Is the Magnite AMT nice to drive?
Okay, let’s face it. The 1.0-litre petrol engine with 71bhp and 96Nm of torque doesn’t exactly sound exciting on paper. And now, that coupled with the AMT gearbox could only mean a dull performance. So, there are two ways to look at this Magnite AMT. First, the AMT gearbox can make for a livable city car. Keep a steady pace and the gearshifts at around 2,200 to 2,500rpm are enough to help you through the traffic and normal city speeds. In fact, the creep function also works well to set the car in motion as soon as you slot the lever to ‘D’ (drive) and lift off the brake pedal. The gearshifts do feel slow with nearly a second for each change and feels the same also for downshifts. All this is also accompanied by the typical jerkiness associated with the AMTs.
The Magnite AMT does have the benefit of convenience over the manual versions where one doesn’t have to constantly play with the lever to maintain the right gear. The second and rather biggest shortcoming of this AMT is its highway performance. Getting to 100kmph and over three-digit speeds takes its own sweet time and while at it the motor is quite vocal. Overtaking requires a good amount of planning, frequent looks at the ORVMs, and most likely the manual mode that thankfully is offered with this unit. Talking about the ‘M’ mode, it does hold revs and allows you to push and extract the performance all the way to the redline before your fellow passengers stare at you with anguish for the loud bluster from the engine bay.
The steering is well-weighted and is adequate for city driving. It is light and easy to turn, but it can feel vague at high speeds making it feel uninspiring to drive. The soft suspension set-up also helps to absorb bumps and potholes well, making the ride comfortable. The high 205mm ground clearance ensures it can easily go over bad roads and potholes without scraping its undercarriage.
As for the mileage, the AMT claims 19.70kmpl which is almost at par with the manual’s 19.35kmpl. And if you are wondering how these stack up to the mileage of the turbo petrol versions, here’s our detailed comparison.
Should you buy the Magnite AMT?
Think of the AMT Magnite as the most affordable automatic version of the SUV. It will carry a price tag that will be significantly lower than the current Turbo CVT variants which currently start at Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom). With an expected price of Rs. 8.50 lakh, ex-showroom (Rs. 50,000-Rs. 60,000 more than the equivalent manual variants), the AMT will still emerge as a feature-rich proposition with a spacious cabin, pleasing looks, and a value-for-money Magnite. So, the AMT Magnite is the best fit for buyers who will primarily drive their car inside the city and won’t mind the underwhelming performance, loads of practicality, and want less car for a lot less money!
Pictures by Kapil Angane