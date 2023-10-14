2023 Tata Harrier Facelift First Drive Review

Is the cabin of the Harrier Facelift any good?

Now, earlier this year, the Harrier did receive significant updates in the form of a bigger infotainment system, a new digital instrument cluster, and even ADAS! But with this facelift, Tata has taken things a notch further!

The dashboard is all new and this particular theme is offered with the top-spec Fearless trim and thebright yellow accents are scattered on the dash, centre console, and also on the grab handles. We also like how Tata has continued to offer the illuminated logo on the steering wheel but this one instead of Nexon’s two-spoke is a four-spoke design that goes well with the cabin theme. We are now familiar with the 12.2-inch touchscreen unit. It’s easy to use and also supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, has an integrated air purifier, and even controls for all driver assistance features.

The cabin is well put together and everything feels premium and upmarket. Sure, there are a few rough edges here and there and the wireless charging pad is still tricky to operate. But the improvement in the cabin is surely up to the mark to compete against its primary rival, the Mahindra XUV700. We would have also preferred the touch panel on the dashboard to provide a bit more feedback but then including physical buttons for the blower and temperature has retained the essence and convenience of the conventional setup.

Besides this, the fully powered driver seat with memory and cooling function, a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, ambient lights on the dashboard and ceiling, 45-watt fast charging ports, and the amazing sound of the JBL stereo system truly elevates the cabin experience in the new Harrier.

In the second row of the Harrier, the occupants are in for a pampering experience. Firstly, the Harrier is slightly wider now and can easily seat three with ample of leg and shoulder room. But wait there’s more! These rear-row sunshades and cleverly designed rear headrests that adjust from the side along with the armrest mean that being chauffeured around in this SUV would absolutely be comfortable.

Safety and Tata cars go hand in hand and the Harrier takes things to the next level as it offers 7 airbags! While 6 are standard across the variants the Harrier also gets front parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitor, a 360-degree camera, three-point seat belts for all passengers, and a suite of ADAS features that now include adaptive cruise control, doze off alert, over speed assist, and cornering assist.