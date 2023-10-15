2023 Tata Safari First Drive Review

Another change inside the new Safari is in the form of touch controls for the AC. Other crucial updates on the dashboard include a 12.3-inch infotainment screen and a fully digital instrument cluster. The latter is replete with a chunk of information including ADAS. Plus, it gets readable fonts, is fast to respond, and is highly customisable. The same is the case with the touchscreen with its clean UI and quick responses, though there’s no haptic feedback or any knobs for quick control.

The seating layout remains unchanged, with good space inside in all rows. However, a major improvement which makes the interior feel more upmarket is the better quality of materials used for the upholstery, dashboard, door pads, and most areas. Nothing feels cheap or out of place, and it still is robust in nature. Also, the Safari was known for its boss mode, and it continues to be, with a laid-back seating style but now with added power adjustments. Besides, the seats get adjustable headrests, thus elevating comfort. To further add to the delight, there are ventilated seats in both rows. This is going to be a boon in our hot and humid climate.

Even in terms of safety, Tata has tried to go a step further. For example, six airbags are standard across all variants/personas, but now, its top-spec version gets an additional driver’s knee airbag as well. Moreover, the Safari gets a 360-degree camera and ADAS, which includes new features like adaptive cruise control and stop-n-go, high beam assist, lane change alert, and lane departure warning. Then, there’s door open alert, traffic sign recognition, blind-spot detection, and rear cross-traffic alert, among other features. The other crucial ones include rear collision warning, forward collision warning, and even autonomous emergency braking which worked efficiently. It also gets disc brakes all around.

Lest we forget, the Safari gets a new e-call feature for assistance in case of emergencies. The breakdown call intimates the roadside assistance service at the touch of a button. Other noteworthy tech appeals that worked effortlessly include the new TFT cluster, terrain mode selector with TFT screen, audio controls paired with Alexa, powered tailgate opening, and the connected car experience. Lastly, whether you chose the six- or seven-seater version, every persona — from the entry-level Smart to the top-spec Accomplished+ — offers a good variation in exterior colour options and material choices too.