    Nissan Magnite 1-litre Turbo MT Long-Term Review: Introduction

    Kaustubh Gandhi

    Nissan Magnite Right Front Three Quarter
    Nissan Magnite Left Rear Three Quarter
    Nissan Magnite Dashboard
    Nissan Magnite Steering Wheel
    Nissan Magnite Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk
    Nissan Magnite Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    Introduction

    As an automotive photographer, I am often on the lookout for new locations that not only are pleasing to shoot in but also refreshing with some amount of everyday city bustle to add realism to the pictures. And to find such locations, Kapil and I end up travelling long distances every now and then.

    Steering Wheel

    However, it’s not always easy to find and get to such ideal locations. We often have to navigate through unpaved roads, muddy roads, crowded city lanes, and sometimes even dodging livestock while driving through remote locations. For such times, we need a car with high ground clearance, good visibility all around, and basically something that can handle light off-roading. Fortunately, our newest long-termer – the Nissan Magnite, has been a good fit for our get-up-and-go kind of lifestyle, which Kapil and I have been leading here at CarWale.

    Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    We have been driving the Magnite (powered by a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine with a five-speed manual) for over a month now and during that time, we took it to a couple of lesser-known places for location scouting. This is the Magnite's second stint here at the CarWale long-term garage. Previously, we had the CVT version of the car throughout 2021 and put over 15,000km on it, while driving it all across India. This time around, we received the manual version with the same 1.0-litre, turbocharged engine. For now, it’s all going well and I like the level of comfort that the Magnite adds to our commute from Kalyan to Vashi and back.

    Dashboard

    The Magnite has covered over 2,000km since it joined the fleet, and in terms of fuel efficiency, we have been averaging around 10kmpl so far. Bear in mind that this is with traffic most of the way, so the fuel efficiency figure isn’t that bad. Moreover, with a few months ahead of us, Kapil and I will be driving the Magnite over longer distances to see how this manual version really performs. More on that in our next report.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Product Details:

    Make: Nissan

    Model: Magnite Version: XV Premium (O) 1.0-litre turbo MT

    Odometer reading: 3,444km

    Kilometres this month: 1,800km

    Fuel Efficiency: 10.02kmpl

    Price: Rs. 12.29 lakh (when tested, OTR, Mumbai)

    Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi

    Share via
