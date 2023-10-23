Skoda Slavia Matte Edition First Look

How is it on the inside?

The cabin of the Slavia Matte Edition isn't any different from the standard model in terms of design and upholstery. So, it carries forward the black and beige theme with a well-put-together interior. It still doesn't get any soft-touch materials but continues to be a well-finished cabin. Having said that, the plastics on the door pad and lower sections don't feel premium, especially when we have seen and experienced a robust and sturdy feel from other Skoda cars in the past. Nonetheless, it continues to be a spacious cabin, with good shoulder room and knee room in both rows.

Now, in terms of equipment, there's a little upgrade for new car buyers, thanks to the additional features on this matte edition. The Slavia Matte Edition gets powered front seats even for the co-driver, and the footwell area is now illuminated. Other updates include a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, which is an upgrade from the smaller eight-inch screen that was earlier introduced. Both are otherwise part of the optional equipment for buyers to choose according to their budget.

Then, there's an eight-speaker sound system with a 240W sub-woofer nicely fitted in between the spare wheel in the boot. Other features onboard the Slavia Style trim include an eight-inch digital instrument cluster, single-pane sunroof, ventilated front seats, cruise control, and wireless smartphone charging. The safety suite comprises six airbags, hill-hold assist, rear parking camera, electronic stability control, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. As a result, the Slavia continues to be a feature-packed cabin with new features adding to the delight of prospective buyers this festive season.