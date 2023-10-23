CarWale
    AD

    Skoda Slavia Matte Edition First Look

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    2,445 Views

    What is it?

    The Skoda Slavia Matte Edition is a special version of the sedan based on the top-spec Style variant. It has been launched following the success of the matte edition of the Kushaq, unveiled three months ago. Introduced in India during the festive season, apart from the matte paint finish, it features some additional equipment which we will detail in a bit.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    How is it on the outside?

    The exterior body colour is similar to the Skoda Kushaq paint theme, which is a matte finish of the Carbon Steel colour scheme. This Slavia special edition also gets cosmetic enhancements like blacked-out ORVMS, door handles, black diffuser, and gloss black alloy wheels. And to break the monotony, the beltline and the door handles adorn chrome embellishments. Apart from these handful of changes, the Slavia doesn't get any other significant design changes. However, these add-ons make the special edition unique, especially for a sedan that is one of the best-looking cars in its segment.

    Front View

    How is it on the inside?

    Front Row Seats

    The cabin of the Slavia Matte Edition isn't any different from the standard model in terms of design and upholstery. So, it carries forward the black and beige theme with a well-put-together interior. It still doesn't get any soft-touch materials but continues to be a well-finished cabin. Having said that, the plastics on the door pad and lower sections don't feel premium, especially when we have seen and experienced a robust and sturdy feel from other Skoda cars in the past. Nonetheless, it continues to be a spacious cabin, with good shoulder room and knee room in both rows.

    Second Row Seats

    Now, in terms of equipment, there's a little upgrade for new car buyers, thanks to the additional features on this matte edition. The Slavia Matte Edition gets powered front seats even for the co-driver, and the footwell area is now illuminated. Other updates include a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, which is an upgrade from the smaller eight-inch screen that was earlier introduced. Both are otherwise part of the optional equipment for buyers to choose according to their budget.

    Infotainment System

    Then, there's an eight-speaker sound system with a 240W sub-woofer nicely fitted in between the spare wheel in the boot. Other features onboard the Slavia Style trim include an eight-inch digital instrument cluster, single-pane sunroof, ventilated front seats, cruise control, and wireless smartphone charging. The safety suite comprises six airbags, hill-hold assist, rear parking camera, electronic stability control, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. As a result, the Slavia continues to be a feature-packed cabin with new features adding to the delight of prospective buyers this festive season.

    Music System

    What is it powered by?

    Speaking of the choice of powertrain options, they remain the same. The Slavia comes with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine producing 114bhp and 178Nm. It can be had with a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic. The sedan is also available with a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol mill that churns out 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. This unit is mated to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

    Rear Badge

    What about pricing and competition?

    Although Slavia's matte version is a limited edition, Skoda hasn't put any cap on the number of samples to be produced. The customers will have to shell out Rs. 40,000 more for the matte paint option of the Slavia. With this, the sedan is now priced between Rs. 10.89 lakh and Rs. 19.12 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). It rivals the Volkswagen Virtus, Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

    Right Front Three Quarter
    Skoda Slavia Image
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 10.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Nissan Magnite 1-litre Turbo MT Long-Term Review: Introduction

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th OCT
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.26 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW X4 M40i
    BMW X4 M40i
    Rs. 96.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th OCT
    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 16.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th OCT
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th OCT
    Aston Martin DB12
    Aston Martin DB12
    Rs. 4.59 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW iX1
    BMW iX1
    Rs. 66.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
    Rs. 1.39 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    Rs. 1.10 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    2nd Nov 2023Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift

    Rs. 95.00 Lakh - 1.00 CroreEstimated Price

    2nd Nov 2023Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Sonet Facelift
    Kia Sonet Facelift

    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 10.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 10.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kodiaq
    Skoda Kodiaq
    Rs. 38.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Skoda-Cars