Skoda Slavia Matte Edition First Look

What is it?
The Skoda Slavia Matte Edition is a special version of the sedan based on the top-spec Style variant. It has been launched following the success of the matte edition of the Kushaq, unveiled three months ago. Introduced in India during the festive season, apart from the matte paint finish, it features some additional equipment which we will detail in a bit.
How is it on the outside?
The exterior body colour is similar to the Skoda Kushaq paint theme, which is a matte finish of the Carbon Steel colour scheme. This Slavia special edition also gets cosmetic enhancements like blacked-out ORVMS, door handles, black diffuser, and gloss black alloy wheels. And to break the monotony, the beltline and the door handles adorn chrome embellishments. Apart from these handful of changes, the Slavia doesn't get any other significant design changes. However, these add-ons make the special edition unique, especially for a sedan that is one of the best-looking cars in its segment.
How is it on the inside?
The cabin of the Slavia Matte Edition isn't any different from the standard model in terms of design and upholstery. So, it carries forward the black and beige theme with a well-put-together interior. It still doesn't get any soft-touch materials but continues to be a well-finished cabin. Having said that, the plastics on the door pad and lower sections don't feel premium, especially when we have seen and experienced a robust and sturdy feel from other Skoda cars in the past. Nonetheless, it continues to be a spacious cabin, with good shoulder room and knee room in both rows.
Now, in terms of equipment, there's a little upgrade for new car buyers, thanks to the additional features on this matte edition. The Slavia Matte Edition gets powered front seats even for the co-driver, and the footwell area is now illuminated. Other updates include a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, which is an upgrade from the smaller eight-inch screen that was earlier introduced. Both are otherwise part of the optional equipment for buyers to choose according to their budget.
Then, there's an eight-speaker sound system with a 240W sub-woofer nicely fitted in between the spare wheel in the boot. Other features onboard the Slavia Style trim include an eight-inch digital instrument cluster, single-pane sunroof, ventilated front seats, cruise control, and wireless smartphone charging. The safety suite comprises six airbags, hill-hold assist, rear parking camera, electronic stability control, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. As a result, the Slavia continues to be a feature-packed cabin with new features adding to the delight of prospective buyers this festive season.
What is it powered by?
Speaking of the choice of powertrain options, they remain the same. The Slavia comes with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine producing 114bhp and 178Nm. It can be had with a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic. The sedan is also available with a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol mill that churns out 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. This unit is mated to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
What about pricing and competition?
Although Slavia's matte version is a limited edition, Skoda hasn't put any cap on the number of samples to be produced. The customers will have to shell out Rs. 40,000 more for the matte paint option of the Slavia. With this, the sedan is now priced between Rs. 10.89 lakh and Rs. 19.12 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). It rivals the Volkswagen Virtus, Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.