Mahindra Thar.e First look

How is it on the outside?

The exterior design showcases a digital age interpretation of the Thar shape with highlights like the three-slat grille, squircle headlamps and taillamps, chunky wheels, and interchangeable bumpers. Nearly every component on the car is interchangeable and that’s one of the things that Mahindra is going for with this concept car, in addition to using recycled and sustainable materials.

Mahindra has also given it little styling bits, like the front and rear orange tow hooks, extra slim ORVMs, and flared wheel arches for that proper boxy SUV stance. One of the things you will notice is that this is a five-door vehicle indicating that in production guise it will come both as a three-door and five-door model. We also expect hardtop models, soft-top models, hybrid roof versions, and possibly one where you can remove all fittings to make it a full-fledged jungle cruiser.