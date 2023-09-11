Living with the Maruti Suzuki Jimny

How practical is it?

The main USP of the Jimny over its competitors is the addition of two extra doors. This makes it easy for both front and rear passengers to get in and out of the vehicle. Sadly, that is where the practicality factor starts dropping. The storage spaces in the cabin are limited to a decent-sized glove box, a small cubby hole in the centre, and a twin cup holder placed behind the handbrake which is shared between all four passengers.

As for the door pads, the ones at the front can hold a wallet whereas the rear door pads don’t have any storage space to begin with. However, a laptop and some documents can easily fit in the front seatback pockets.

Overlooking the storage space, the cabin feels comfortable enough for four passengers. The rear occupants have plenty of leg room, headroom, and even shoulder room. However, as the seat base is small, passengers at the back are left with inadequate under-thigh support.

The reason I love boxy SUVs is because of the visibility they offer. The flat-screen windshield, large window area at the front and rear, and huge ORVMs really help in getting a clear view of the surroundings for both the driver as well as the passengers.

Now, the ground clearance of the Jimny is rated at 210mm which is exceptional as someone of my height (5’10) wouldn’t have to bend too much to get inside the SUV. Speaking of height, the annoying miss is the lack of a height-adjustable driver seat and a dedicated lock/unlock switch.