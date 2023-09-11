Living with the Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Introduction
We all know the Maruti Suzuki Jimny can be a great off-roader because it is meant to be that. But, can it be a good daily commuter? And how is it to drive in the city conditions? How practical is the cabin? How much of a compromise it is? Well, we got an opportunity to spend some time with the Jimny and here, we share our experience of living with it.
How practical is it?
The main USP of the Jimny over its competitors is the addition of two extra doors. This makes it easy for both front and rear passengers to get in and out of the vehicle. Sadly, that is where the practicality factor starts dropping. The storage spaces in the cabin are limited to a decent-sized glove box, a small cubby hole in the centre, and a twin cup holder placed behind the handbrake which is shared between all four passengers.
As for the door pads, the ones at the front can hold a wallet whereas the rear door pads don’t have any storage space to begin with. However, a laptop and some documents can easily fit in the front seatback pockets.
Overlooking the storage space, the cabin feels comfortable enough for four passengers. The rear occupants have plenty of leg room, headroom, and even shoulder room. However, as the seat base is small, passengers at the back are left with inadequate under-thigh support.
The reason I love boxy SUVs is because of the visibility they offer. The flat-screen windshield, large window area at the front and rear, and huge ORVMs really help in getting a clear view of the surroundings for both the driver as well as the passengers.
Now, the ground clearance of the Jimny is rated at 210mm which is exceptional as someone of my height (5’10) wouldn’t have to bend too much to get inside the SUV. Speaking of height, the annoying miss is the lack of a height-adjustable driver seat and a dedicated lock/unlock switch.
What’s on the feature list?
To my surprise, the Jimny’s cabin feels well-equipped with features like a large and responsive touchscreen infotainment unit, automatic climate control, cruise control, push start/stop button, parking camera, rear wiper, and six airbags.
One of the coolest features is the headlight washer, which I feel is quite utilitarian given it would be difficult to resist taking the off-roader to its natural habitat.
Talking about one not-so-cool feature is the seat belt reminder. It continues to give alerts for other passengers too despite no one being on-board. To make it stop, all the seatbelts need to be buckled in at all times.
What’s the fuel efficiency like?
The Jimny is claimed to return a fuel efficiency of 16.94kmpl and 16.39kmpl with manual and automatic versions, respectively. However, the one we sampled was the manual version that returned a mileage of well over 13kmpl in city conditions and 15.29kmpl on highways. These numbers are exceptional, considering the nature and purpose of the SUV.
How does it perform on a daily commute?
The Jimny is a big-time attention grabber and we can’t even blame it for that. The tall stance, this bright Kinetic Yellow colour, and its toy-like compact design attract a lot of eyeballs. Coming to the driving aspect, my daily commute includes a 20-40 kilometre run which comprises city and partly highway driving as well. In the interior routes of the city, the steering of the Jimny feels heavier than it should be, making it difficult to manoeuvre at lower speeds.
The best bit of driving the Jimny is not worrying about our Indian roads which are infested with potholes. The ride quality is good with cushioned comfort due to the finely tuned suspension setup. One can even plod over speed breakers and road imperfections without slowing down.
Maruti's lifestyle SUV can reach the speed limits on highways without any hiccups, but the ride can be bumpy and unsettled at higher speeds. Additionally, the NVH is on the higher side with a lot of engine grunt and tyre noise filtering inside the cockpit.
How is it for the weekend with the gang?
With Jimny, weekend trips are all about driving unconcerned and taking unknown routes without a second thought. A group of four can really get going with enough luggage for two days and memories to last till the next weekend. The cabin is not meant to be particularly luxurious but it feels comfortable and long-trip-friendly.
The boot with a 208-litre capacity can swallow two large suitcases and still have room for a couple of duffle bags or backpacks. Moreover, it is easier to access the boot from the inside as there is no parcel tray. The seats can further be folded in a 50:50 split ratio for more cabin space if the trip only involves two people.
That said, the lack of an armrest, rear AC vents, cup holders, and charging ports is particularly felt and complained about in the second row.
Compared to a family hatchback, going on long trips in a Jimny can be tiring yet fun due to the added advantage of taking it off-road and doing things that your normal car won’t.
What’s the deal with the warranty?
The Maruti Suzuki Jimny comes with a standard warranty of two years or 40,000 kilometres, whichever is earlier. This can be further extended to up to five years or 1,00,000 kilometres with the Indian automaker’s extended warranty program.
Can you live with one?
If you are looking for a secondary vehicle which at times can also double up as your daily commuter that offers decent fuel economy, sufficient features, go-anywhere capability, and a conversation starter wherever parked, then the Jimny could just be the right choice. However, if you want a household car with a comfortable and practical cabin, the latest high-end features, and no cravings to take your car off-track, then looking elsewhere will be a wiser decision.
The Maruti Suzuki Jimny can be had in two variants across seven colour options at a starting price of Rs. 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom).
Pictures by: Kaustubh Gandhi