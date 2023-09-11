Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Long Term Report: Introduction

Specification and Features

We drove this newly-updated Grand i10 Nios in January 2023. And let me tell you, this is the first major facelift this B-segment hatchback has received since the Nios nameplate was introduced in 2019. And this one is not just a cosmetic nip and tuck. It’s a proven and tested 1,197cc petrol engine, which has also powered many Hyundai cars over the last decade or so, and is updated to comply with RD2 emission norms. Our long-termer in the pictures is the Asta version with a manual gearbox and is done up in the bright Fiery Red paint. It’s got 82bhp and 114Nm nestled under the hood.

As for the maquillage, the Nios’ charm has matured yet it’s got that certain quirkiness about it. With the gaping grille and arrow-shaped DRLs, the new fascia wants you to take it seriously. And you will take it seriously when you take a look at its rear. The connecting bar for the LED tail lamps extends and protrudes outside the bodywork on each end which makes the Nios look bigger than it actually is. And lastly, the roof-mounted spoiler and contrasting piano-black diffusers finish off a rather attractive styling for the Swift-rival we have here. Personally, if given a choice I’d have gone for the newer spark green that definitely makes the Nios look like a new car altogether. Nonetheless, our red one makes a bold statement amidst the sea of white and grey.

Now, let's talk features! The Asta trim we have here packs a lot of goodness. Apart from the six airbags in this range-topping trim, there are also diamond-cut 15-inch alloy wheels, an adjustable headrest for the second row and a rear wiper along with a cooled glovebox. It also comes with many convenient features like automatic AC, reverse camera, projector headlamps, leather-wrapped steering wheel which feels nice to hold, cruise control, TPMS, auto-dimming IRVMs much helpful when driving at night, foot-well lighting, very useful rear AC vents, electrically adjustable and folding ORVMs, and height-adjustable driver’s seat along with engine start-stop button. The eight-inch touchscreen has both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support along with steering-mounted controls, Type-C charging port, and voice recognition.