2023 Toyota Glanza Road Test

The Glanza is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine from Maruti Suzuki that you can have with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT gearbox. Now, the entry-level E variant gets the manual version only, whereas the rest can be had with both manual and AMT options. The engine puts out 89bhp of power and 113Nm of torque, which is actually adequate given the weight of the Glanza (it tipped the scales at 960kg during our testing).

The engine has enough performance to offer for the most part but if you are in a hurry or have the car loaded with people and luggage, you will need patience. This is because the build-up in speed then is quite relaxed. At highway speeds, it feels a bit sluggish and doesn’t accelerate as rapidly as you would like, even when you shift down a gear and go full throttle. So overall, it feels like it doesn’t want to be rushed.

The Glanza seems happiest when you drive it with a sense of calm and it makes sense because that’s how most people drive on an everyday basis, so no complaints there. We have also driven the AMT Glanza extensively and there is no denying that it’s the finest form of AMT tech that we have seen yet. The gearshifts are smooth on part throttle and there is none of that obvious head nod that you experience while accelerating, especially from first to second and third gears.