New Tata Nexon First Drive Review

Why would I buy it?
- Interior look and features
- Added safety
- Comfortable ride
Why would I avoid it?
- Fit and finish is lacking
- Diesel engine isn’t as refined as the competition
What is it?
The 2023 update to the Tata Nexon introduces several changes and brings it on par with the other sub-four metre compact SUVs. But have the tweaks inside out taken it a step ahead of the rivals? We find out.
Let's start with the exterior design. The new Fearless Purple colour is a bold offering while the other subtle options include Pristine White, Creative Ocean, Pure Grey, Daytona Grey, and Flame Red. The new DRLs look futuristic with bumper-integrated headlights and the bonnet sits much higher than before. However, the former aren't as appealing as the previous design that had a distinct character. What’s striking though is the new welcome/exit lighting signature.
Also, the 16-inch alloys get a new pattern and the rear section is revamped. The white applique is now replaced by an LED bar connecting the reworked taillamps and the wiper is now hidden under the spoiler. All this, including the re-sculpted bumpers, makes it stand apart from the previous model. But the silhouette and stance are similar and still lend the vehicle a bold image with a compact footprint.
How's the cabin of the Nexon?
7 / 10
Unlike the older top-spec variants with a white/beige interior, this facelift gets an all-black cabin. The lighter colour used to make the interior feel roomier, but this black will be easier to maintain. There are no changes in dimensions otherwise and it continues to be a spacious vehicle with new faux leather seats that feel premium. The squab feels quite firm but it continues to be supportive. Even in the second row, there's substantial under-thigh support. Though the space remains unchanged, there's a three-point seat belt for the middle passenger. The boot space is untouched at 350 litres and small storage and stowage places continue as is.
Now, in terms of the equipment and quality, the Nexon gets a nice refresh thanks to the new steering wheel, digital instrument panel, a 10.25-inch infotainment system, and AC controls. The steering wheel with an illuminated logo looks good, but the piano-black surface is a fingerprint magnet. Besides, the horn placement below feels odd as it is too far from your thumb to reach without leaving the steering.
Nevertheless, the instrument cluster is a welcome change with plenty of information including the new TPMS. Likewise, Google Maps integrated into it is a delight. The touchscreen infotainment looks and feels upmarket, is responsive, and responds to Alexa commands providing hands-free convenience. Even the 360 camera is high-resolution and gives a surround view on this HD screen.
Then, the AC touch panel is entirely new and replaces the tasteless knob controls. Moreover, it looks good, is responsive, and even has toggle switches for a better feel and usage. However, the piano-black accent gets smudged quickly. These surfaces are dust magnets throughout the cabin. In addition, the centre console is now redesigned with a wireless phone charger that reduces the ergonomic mess even if it's not eliminated. The 12V/USB ports are still inconvenient to access in the tight space in front. Putting in a phone or wallet here obstructs gear movement. But as mentioned earlier, other storage places are carried over and the spacious glove box helps store many things.
On the safety front, the Nexon facelift boasts six airbags as standard, three-point seat belts for all seats with ESC, ISOFIX, etc. Notably, there's a dedicated button added next to the sunroof's control for emergency and breakdown call assist. Also, now that the Venue has ADAS, the lack of it in the Nexon will be quite evident. Otherwise, it remains to be a feature-packed cabin. Lest we forget, the Punch-like nomenclature has been adopted with variants starting with Smart, Smart+, Smart+ (S), Pure, Pure (S), Creative, Creative+, Creative+ (S), Fearless, Fearless (S), and Fearless+ (S) trims. Here the 'S' denotes the version that gets a sunroof, while the '+' indicates optional bundled packages.
How is the Nexon to drive?
7 / 10
The brand's 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine that powers the Nexon now complies with RDE and BS6 2 norms. It continues to produce 108bhp of power and 260Nm of torque, but the mileage figures aren't available yet. The Eco, City, and Sport driving modes are also carried over with the throttle being most responsive in Sport. This is not a silent motor and some vibrations can still be felt inside. However, the NVH levels have improved. So, you won't complain about the engine noise unless you keep the motor constantly at high revs.
Whichever driving mode you are in, it feels the Nexon takes a deep breath before lurching ahead from standstill. It gets going post 1,500rpm and a good surge can be felt after 2,000rpm. Thanks to this strong mid-range, you won't have to keep it at high revs and can even cruise at triple-digit speeds. And with ample torque available, it doesn't require frequent gear shifts. One can still shift to a lower gear and get an instant boost while overtaking. That's seldom the case as this oil-burner maintains good momentum in city traffic and the highway jaunts. The clutch isn't heavy but the gearshifts are quite notchy. However, it does slot well.
The ride and handling department continues to be the Nexon's forte. It handles sharp-edged potholes effortlessly but bigger bumps can be felt inside the cabin. That said, it dismisses bad patches of roads with ease, even at higher speeds. The suspension provides the right balance to cocoon the passengers at both slow and high speeds. Besides, it gets 16-inch alloys with high-profile rubber and 209mm of ground clearance. This further helps absorb the thuds and clear most obstacles on broken roads or diversions. The steering has a good amount of heft and doesn't feel dead at the centre. It provides the SUV the ability to change directions quickly whenever needed. Also, the brakes help shave off speed quickly and there's plenty of grip making it hard to roll the car. It keeps the driver engaged and the passengers relaxed. As a result, it makes for a great vehicle for long trips.
Should you buy the Nexon?
7 / 10
In this highly competitive sub-four metre compact SUV segment, the new Nexon remains a worthy competitor to the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV300. It still has an edge over the new crossovers like the Maruti Fronx, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, etc. in terms of space, features, safety, performance, and more. That said, the recently updated Venue with ADAS has leapt ahead of everyone. It will be interesting to see if Tata Motors keeps the Nexon's price competitive despite the add-on premium features and cosmetic changes. Its radical styling is futuristic and might be polarising. But then, a step up on the equipment front and interior quality makes it a convincing option in this segment.
Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi