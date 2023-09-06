New Tata Nexon First Drive Review

Now, in terms of the equipment and quality, the Nexon gets a nice refresh thanks to the new steering wheel, digital instrument panel, a 10.25-inch infotainment system, and AC controls. The steering wheel with an illuminated logo looks good, but the piano-black surface is a fingerprint magnet. Besides, the horn placement below feels odd as it is too far from your thumb to reach without leaving the steering.

Nevertheless, the instrument cluster is a welcome change with plenty of information including the new TPMS. Likewise, Google Maps integrated into it is a delight. The touchscreen infotainment looks and feels upmarket, is responsive, and responds to Alexa commands providing hands-free convenience. Even the 360 camera is high-resolution and gives a surround view on this HD screen.

Then, the AC touch panel is entirely new and replaces the tasteless knob controls. Moreover, it looks good, is responsive, and even has toggle switches for a better feel and usage. However, the piano-black accent gets smudged quickly. These surfaces are dust magnets throughout the cabin. In addition, the centre console is now redesigned with a wireless phone charger that reduces the ergonomic mess even if it's not eliminated. The 12V/USB ports are still inconvenient to access in the tight space in front. Putting in a phone or wallet here obstructs gear movement. But as mentioned earlier, other storage places are carried over and the spacious glove box helps store many things.

On the safety front, the Nexon facelift boasts six airbags as standard, three-point seat belts for all seats with ESC, ISOFIX, etc. Notably, there's a dedicated button added next to the sunroof's control for emergency and breakdown call assist. Also, now that the Venue has ADAS, the lack of it in the Nexon will be quite evident. Otherwise, it remains to be a feature-packed cabin. Lest we forget, the Punch-like nomenclature has been adopted with variants starting with Smart, Smart+, Smart+ (S), Pure, Pure (S), Creative, Creative+, Creative+ (S), Fearless, Fearless (S), and Fearless+ (S) trims. Here the 'S' denotes the version that gets a sunroof, while the '+' indicates optional bundled packages.