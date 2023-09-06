BMW X1 sDrive 18d M Sport Review

Why would I buy it?
- Looks expensive
- Modern cabin
- Fuel efficiency
Why would I avoid it?
- Cabin ergonomics aren’t perfect
- No iDrive controller anymore
What is it?
Undoubtedly, the third-generation X1 is bigger, more modern, and more handsome than before. It has grown in dimension to the extent that it is bigger than the first-gen X3. Credit where credit is due, BMW designers, for a change (after receiving so much criticism in the past few years), deserve praise for how well they have pulled off the proportions on the new X1.
Where the previous two generations of the X1 didn’t share the X family resemblance, this one looks like a proper SUV. Surprisingly, the large grille upfront doesn’t look ungainly by any margin. However, I would get it done in all-black because it would go well with the black inserts seen on the side skirt and sculpted bumpers on this M Sport package.
At the back, the signature three-dimensional taillamp jutting out of the bodywork deserves special attention. The piano-black inserts on the aggressively designed rear bumper, roof-mounted spoiler, and diffusers lower down all combine together to make the X1 look handsome.
Is the cabin of the BMW X1 any good?
The new-gen X1 has been co-developed along with its all-electric derivative, the iX1. So, there’s better space management than before and the cabin feels more spacious. It’s thoroughly modern and upmarket, too, with BMW’s new signature curved screen dominating the dashboard. This integrated touchscreen and all-digital MID run on the new OS8.
However, this interface is complicated and the configuration of the MID isn’t as informative as it used to be. Even scrolling through simple functions is a complicated task, especially while driving. But the screen setup in itself does look fantastic. There are also different modes transforming the entire cabin feel, including music, lights, massage functions, and even driving dynamics.
Once behind the steering wheel – which has a fantastic design – there are a few niggles. Owing to the EV co-development, there is a floating centre console housing some physical buttons. However, the engine start button is placed away from the driver, and the rest of the controls were a bit off too. But then you’d realise that this console is unchanged from the left-hand-drive market and hence, it feels eerie when it should have felt ergonomic instead.
Secondly, although the floating console is perfect as an armrest, the large space below it is inaccessible. There’s not enough space for your arm to grab something from there while seated. Moreover, BMW has eradicated the physical iDrive controller, which was an iconic element inside all BMW cabins.
BMW has cleverly used the new centre console infrastructure to stack the wireless charging pad vertically. So now, the phone display is visible while charging and there’s also a clasp to hold the phone in place, like the braces you wear on an amusement ride. However, the plastic quality of that clasp is pretty cheap. The quality of the plastic in the lower dashboard or panel joints isn’t up to the standard of the rest of the cabin either.
There’s a deep sill height when getting in the second row. That’s because the iX1 will have a battery using up that floor space instead. On the upside, the second row is pretty spacious to stretch your legs and there’s ample headroom too. Even its all-around visibility is surprisingly fantastic. However, the seat base should have been longer for better support, especially since the backrest has a pretty good relaxing recline angle. Further, the backrest has a 40:20:40 split and it folds flat so that the cargo space can be expanded from 540 to 1,600 litres.
You do get a fair bit of features with the M Sport version here. There’s a panoramic sunroof, auto tailgate, some level of ADAS hardware, parking assist, all-connectivity tech, and even a front-seat massage function. But the absence of ventilated seats and a 360-degree camera is a big miss at this price point.
Is the X1 sDrive 18d nice to drive?
The previous-gen X1 20d with a 2.0-litre diesel produced 188bhp and 400Nm. Now, the new oil-burning X1 is available in the 18d guise where the four-cylinder diesel produces 144bhp and 360Nm from the same 2.0-litre unit. Like before, the diesel engine is free from vibrations and is almost muted on idling with no clattering diesel noise of any kind. This remains the case even when the revs climb, and you would be hard-pressed to guess that this X1 has a diesel engine under the hood.
Even the power delivery is linear and there’s a strong pull you would expect from a potent diesel. The loss of a few horses is surely felt, but the X1 is quite light and effortless to drive, be it pottering around town or holding triple-digit speeds in inter-city travels. On our VBox run, the X1 managed a time of 8.28 seconds for the 0-100kmph sprint. The dual-clutch seven-speed gearbox isn’t exciting off the line as it doesn’t allow you an aggressive launch.
And when the traction control is switched off, there’s a considerable amount of wheel spin as well. But it’s the strong mid-range grunt of the diesel that helps the X1 in impressive roll-on timings. The 20-80kmph kick-down took 4.55 seconds, while the 40-100kmph run was dispatched in 5.8 seconds.
Although the diesel-DCT is a new combination that BMW is introducing in India, the combo works really well. The gearshifts are smooth and seamless. And even if you are in a gear too high, the lightning-quick nature of the DCT brings you right in the powerband each time. It has also helped with fuel efficiency. In the CarWale real-world mileage test, the X1 returned a mileage of 16.14 kmpl in the city and 27.6 kmpl on the highway. This gives you an overall fuel mileage of 23.04kmpl and a range of over 1000km in a tankful, making X1 quite an efficient tourer.
The X1’s suspension setup is more suited for highway runs. Although there’s an underlying firmness to it, the X1 manages to remain flat and planted at high speeds. It might not be as comfortable as the GLA or the Q3, but there’s lesser body movement when shown some corners. And even when going over square-edged potholes at city speeds, the ride remains quite comfortable and pliant. The steering does change its heft when the drive mode changes, but it is quick and direct going less than two and a half turns lock-to-lock. Overall, the X1 is pretty fun to drive.
Should you buy the new BMW X1?
The pricing for the X1 sDrive 18d M Sport is Rs. 47.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It’s the only diesel variant for now, but we do expect a more affordable variant to arrive later. What the X1 aces at is its mature design further helped by the increased dimensions. Even the cabin is more modern and feature-loaded. Sure, the ergonomics could be improved to match some of its rivals and BMW’s newest interface might put off a few, but the X1 comes across as a much more appealing entry-level premium SUV, which is equally fun to drive.
Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi