BMW X1 sDrive 18d M Sport Review

Is the cabin of the BMW X1 any good?

The new-gen X1 has been co-developed along with its all-electric derivative, the iX1. So, there’s better space management than before and the cabin feels more spacious. It’s thoroughly modern and upmarket, too, with BMW’s new signature curved screen dominating the dashboard. This integrated touchscreen and all-digital MID run on the new OS8.

However, this interface is complicated and the configuration of the MID isn’t as informative as it used to be. Even scrolling through simple functions is a complicated task, especially while driving. But the screen setup in itself does look fantastic. There are also different modes transforming the entire cabin feel, including music, lights, massage functions, and even driving dynamics.

Once behind the steering wheel – which has a fantastic design – there are a few niggles. Owing to the EV co-development, there is a floating centre console housing some physical buttons. However, the engine start button is placed away from the driver, and the rest of the controls were a bit off too. But then you’d realise that this console is unchanged from the left-hand-drive market and hence, it feels eerie when it should have felt ergonomic instead.

Secondly, although the floating console is perfect as an armrest, the large space below it is inaccessible. There’s not enough space for your arm to grab something from there while seated. Moreover, BMW has eradicated the physical iDrive controller, which was an iconic element inside all BMW cabins.

BMW has cleverly used the new centre console infrastructure to stack the wireless charging pad vertically. So now, the phone display is visible while charging and there’s also a clasp to hold the phone in place, like the braces you wear on an amusement ride. However, the plastic quality of that clasp is pretty cheap. The quality of the plastic in the lower dashboard or panel joints isn’t up to the standard of the rest of the cabin either.

There’s a deep sill height when getting in the second row. That’s because the iX1 will have a battery using up that floor space instead. On the upside, the second row is pretty spacious to stretch your legs and there’s ample headroom too. Even its all-around visibility is surprisingly fantastic. However, the seat base should have been longer for better support, especially since the backrest has a pretty good relaxing recline angle. Further, the backrest has a 40:20:40 split and it folds flat so that the cargo space can be expanded from 540 to 1,600 litres.

You do get a fair bit of features with the M Sport version here. There’s a panoramic sunroof, auto tailgate, some level of ADAS hardware, parking assist, all-connectivity tech, and even a front-seat massage function. But the absence of ventilated seats and a 360-degree camera is a big miss at this price point.