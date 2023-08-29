MG Comet EV Long Term Test: Living the microcar life

Attention grabber

Nothing can prepare you for the amount of attention the Comet garners on the streets. It not only turn heads but also makes people stop in their track, and point it out to others, while also managing to light up onlookers' eyes. Part of this credit goes to the funky fluorescent-y paint scheme. But more importantly, it’s the dimension and the unique proportions that grab attention on the roads the most.

It’s usually the sheer size and immense road presence that makes people give their undivided attention to something on the streets. But our Comet manages to do it effortlessly by simply being too cute! Not only does it grab unbiased attention, but people have walked up to me to know more about it, check out its interior and ask about its price. So now I have started keeping a count of how many heads our Comet turns or eyeballs it grabs. I promise I’ll give you that number in the next report.