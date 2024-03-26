Tata Nexon gains five new variants; prices start at Rs. 10 lakh

Nexon AMT version extended to five variants

Dark Edition range was introduced earlier this month

Tata Motors has introduced five new variants in the Nexon range, with prices starting at Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker has added AMT versions to the petrol and diesel offerings, something that was previously available only from the Creative variants and above. Notably, the Nexon Dark Edition range was also launched earlier this month, with prices starting at Rs. 11.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

In the petrol line-up, the Nexon Smart+, Pure, and the Pure S now get the option of an automated manual transmission. Similarly, the scope of AMT variants in the diesel range has now been enhanced with its introduction in the Pure and the Pure S variants.

Apart from the addition of the AMT unit in select variants, the Tata Nexon remains unchanged. The model is now offered in a total of 95 (yes, you read that right) trims across various powertrain and variant options. Further, customers can choose from the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and 1.5-litre diesel engine paired with five-speed manual, six-speed manual, six-speed AMT, and seven-speed DCA (also known as DCT) transmissions.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the new Tata Nexon AMT variants (all prices, ex-showroom):