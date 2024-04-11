Tata Nexon DCA real-world mileage revealed

Currently, prices start at Rs 12.30 lakh

1.2-litre turbocharged petrol mated to a seven-speed DCT

Real-world mileage

Last year Tata upgraded the Nexon after a significant period and one of the major updates was a seven-speed DCT (DCA in Tata parlance) for the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine. This is the first time Tata has paired this engine with this gearbox.

The engine produces 118bhp/170Nm and can also be had with a six-speed MT or a six-speed AMT and officially, Tata claims a mileage of 17kmpl. In our real-world tests we got 9.10kmpl in city conditions with an MID indicated 11.25kmpl while out on the highway we got 16.6kmpl with an MID indicated 18.2kmpl. This gives us an average of 10.83kmpl and a tank capacity of 44-litres giving us a tank-to-tank range of 476km.

CNG automatic?

The DCA had been in the pipeline for a while now given that the Nexon is Tata’s most successful model and it only seemed obvious that this paring would show up soon. But Tata is expected to up the ante when it launches the Nexon CNG and could likely offer a two-pedal option which is expected to be the six-speed AMT.