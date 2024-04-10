India-bound 2024 Skoda Octavia production begins

- Production begins at Skoda’s main plant in the Czech Republic

- 7.5 million units sold since 1996

Skoda has begun series production of the new Octavia at its main plant in the Czech Republic. The upgraded fourth generation of the brand’s bestseller features a redesigned grille, new LED matrix beam headlights and the integration of ChatGPT into the voice assistant, among other enhancements. With the Octavia production being transferred to the Kvasiny plant later this year, Skoda will create additional capacities in Mladá Boleslav.

Skoda India, in the middle of last year, revised its model range to meet the new BS6 2 emission norms. In line with this, the brand discontinued the Octavia and the Superb although the latter has just made a comeback as a fully imported model. We expect Skoda India to launch this new version of the Octavia although at this point we are not sure if it will be sold as a fully imported model or as a CKD.

Expanding production

Coming back to the news in hand, production of the Octavia has begun in Mladá Boleslav, with options for four petrol and two diesel engines, delivering up to 265bhp, along with mild-hybrid versions. In the second half of the year, Skoda intends to shift the Octavia production to the Kvasiny plant. This move will increase capacity for the Octavia production in Kvasiny while freeing up space at the Mladá Boleslav plant to focus on the production of the Enyaq, Enyaq coupe, and Elroq models. The latest iteration of the Octavia boasts a different exterior, with the addition of new LED matrix beam headlights as an optional feature. True to Skoda’s ‘simply clever’ philosophy, the practical features – like the ice scraper in the fuel filler cap and the optional umbrellas in the front doors – are made from sustainable materials.

New Tech

On the technology front, the Octavia’s infotainment system now features a standard 10-inch display. What’s new is the integration of the AI chat bot ChatGPT into the voice assistant system. Additionally, the vehicle is equipped with advanced driving assist systems, including collision avoidance assist, turn assist, and exit warning.

vRS models

Skoda will continue to offer the Octavia in both Sportline and vRS versions. The Octavia Sportline offers four engine options: two diesel and two petrol powertrains. Since the year 2000, the sportiest Octavia versions have featured the popular ‘vRS’ designation. The vRS version, equipped with a 2.0 TSI engine delivering 265bhp, features glossy black details and a red reflector strip on the rear, highlighting its sporty appeal.