MG Hector Blackstorm Edition range launched in India at Rs. 21.24 lakh

Is the first-ever special edition for the Hector SUV

Available with both petrol and diesel power

Blackstorm launched

The MG Hector Blackstorm has been launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 21.24 lakh (ex-showroom). It is based on the top-spec Sharp Pro variants and can be had with both petrol and diesel power and is available with both the Hector and Hector Plus.

Similar to the Astor Blackstorm and the Gloster Blackstorm, they have an all-black exterior paint scheme with red accents on the bumpers and red brake callipers. Inside, MG has fitted the cabin with a sangria and black theme with features including the 14-inch portrait-style touchscreen system, climate control with rear AC vents, power driver’s seat, Level 2 ADAS, digital instrument cluster, and a full LED light package.

Hector Blackstorm engine options

The Hector and Hector Plus Blackstorm Editions can be had with an MG 1.5-litre petrol engine or a 2.0-litre diesel. The petrol motor produces 141bhp/250Nm and can be had with a six-speed manual or a CVT, while the diesel produces 168bhp/350Nm and can only be had with a six-speed MT.

Hector Blackstorm pricing and competition

These cars join a large list of special SUVs in this part of the market offering a similar formula. It comprises taking a fully loaded model and adding a special paint scheme to help it stand out. The list includes the Kia Seltos X-Line, Hyundai Creta N Line, Tata Harrier Dark, MG Astor Blackstorm, Volkswagen Taigun GT Line, and the Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo.

Prices for the MG Hector Blackstorm

MG Hector Blackstorm CVT- Rs. 21.24 lakh

MG Hector Blackstorm diesel MT- Rs. 21.94 lakh

MG Hector Plus Blackstorm CVT 7-Seat- Rs. 21.97 lakh

MG Hector Plus Blackstorm diesel MT 7-Seat- Rs. 22.54 lakh

MG Hector Plus Blackstorm diesel MT 6-Seat- Rs. 22.75 lakh