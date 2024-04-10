CarWale
    AD

    MG Hector Blackstorm Edition range launched in India at Rs. 21.24 lakh

    Read inहिंदी|தமிழ்|తెలుగు
    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    24,062 Views
    MG Hector Blackstorm Edition range launched in India at Rs. 21.24 lakh
    • Is the first-ever special edition for the Hector SUV
    • Available with both petrol and diesel power

    Blackstorm launched

    The MG Hector Blackstorm has been launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 21.24 lakh (ex-showroom). It is based on the top-spec Sharp Pro variants and can be had with both petrol and diesel power and is available with both the Hector and Hector Plus.

    Similar to the Astor Blackstorm and the Gloster Blackstorm, they have an all-black exterior paint scheme with red accents on the bumpers and red brake callipers. Inside, MG has fitted the cabin with a sangria and black theme with features including the 14-inch portrait-style touchscreen system, climate control with rear AC vents, power driver’s seat, Level 2 ADAS, digital instrument cluster, and a full LED light package.

    Hector Blackstorm engine options

    The Hector and Hector Plus Blackstorm Editions can be had with an MG 1.5-litre petrol engine or a 2.0-litre diesel. The petrol motor produces 141bhp/250Nm and can be had with a six-speed manual or a CVT, while the diesel produces 168bhp/350Nm and can only be had with a six-speed MT.

    Dashboard

    Hector Blackstorm pricing and competition

    These cars join a large list of special SUVs in this part of the market offering a similar formula. It comprises taking a fully loaded model and adding a special paint scheme to help it stand out. The list includes the Kia Seltos X-Line, Hyundai Creta N Line, Tata Harrier Dark, MG Astor Blackstorm, Volkswagen Taigun GT Line, and the Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo.

    Prices for the MG Hector Blackstorm

    MG Hector Blackstorm CVT- Rs. 21.24 lakh

    MG Hector Blackstorm diesel MT- Rs. 21.94 lakh

    MG Hector Plus Blackstorm CVT 7-Seat- Rs. 21.97 lakh

    MG Hector Plus Blackstorm diesel MT 7-Seat- Rs. 22.54 lakh

    MG Hector Plus Blackstorm diesel MT 6-Seat- Rs. 22.75 lakh

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    India-bound 2024 Skoda Octavia production begins
     Next 
    Jeep Compass Night Eagle Edition launched; prices start at Rs. 25.39 lakh

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    MG Hector Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    15533 Views
    28 Likes
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    15533 Views
    28 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Rs. 7.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.76 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 11.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Skoda Superb
    Skoda Superb
    Rs. 54.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Rs. 7.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd APR
    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM
    Rs. 2.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Rs. 16.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BYD Seal
    BYD Seal
    Rs. 41.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    29th Apr 2024Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW i5
    BMW i5

    Rs. 95.00 Lakh - 1.05 CroreEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift
    Maruti New-gen Swift

    Rs. 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New Dzire
    Maruti New Dzire

    Rs. 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Alcazar facelift
    Hyundai Alcazar facelift

    Rs. 17.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Hector
    MG Hector
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Astor
    MG Astor
    Rs. 9.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Hector Plus
    MG Hector Plus
    Rs. 17.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    MG Hector Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 16.60 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 17.27 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 16.32 Lakh
    PuneRs. 16.60 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 17.36 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 15.44 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 17.42 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 16.28 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 15.43 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    15533 Views
    28 Likes
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    15533 Views
    28 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • MG Hector Blackstorm Edition range launched in India at Rs. 21.24 lakh