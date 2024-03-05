MG Hector base variant gets a price cut of Rs. 96,000

MG recently introduced two new variants in the Hector range

Two new variants launched in the ZS EV and Comet EV line-up as well today

MG Motor India recently launched two new variants in the Hector SUV line-up. Called Shine Pro and Select Pro, these variants are available with a price tag of Rs. 16 lakh and Rs. 17.30 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

At the same time, MG has also revised the price of Hector’s entry-level offering, thus resulting in the range now starting at Rs. 13.99 lakh. This variant was previously priced at Rs. 14.95 lakh, which means that the Style 1.5 petrol MT variant has now become affordable by Rs. 96,000.

Earlier today, MG launched the Comet EV with a fast charger in each of its two variants. Additionally, the company introduced two new variants in the ZS EV line-up. We have detailed both the updates and you can read about the same on our website.