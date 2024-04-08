CarWale
    EXCLUSIVE! MG Hector Blackstorm Edition leaked ahead of launch

    Aditya Nadkarni

    EXCLUSIVE! MG Hector Blackstorm Edition leaked ahead of launch
    • Hector Blackstorm to be launched later this week
    • Gets updates in line with other Blackstorm editions

    MG Motor India recently shared a teaser on its social media channels hinting at a new launch in the next few days. We have now got our hands on the details of this launch, it is a new version of the Hector which will be called the Hector Blackstorm Edition.

    Similar to the Astor and Gloster Blackstorm editions, the MG Hector Blackstorm will be available exclusively in a black paint theme. It will also get a dark chrome grille, Piano Black roof rails and headlamp bezels, smoked taillights, 18-inch black alloy wheels with red brake callipers, and a ‘Blackstorm’ logo on the front fender. Further, there will be red accents on the front bumper and ORVMs, and these are likely to be extended to the side and rear profiles too.

    In terms of features, the 2024 Hector Blackstorm will receive a 360-degree camera, six airbags, and hill assist control. Inside, this version is expected to come equipped with red ambient lighting, red accents, black interior theme, and red-coloured inserts all around. 

    Powertrain options on the new Hector Blackstorm will remain unchanged, meaning that customers will be able to choose from a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. This version could also be introduced in the Hector Plus range simultaneously. The Hector Blackstorm, once launched, will rival the Kia Seltos X-Line, Hyundai Creta N Line, and the Tata Harrier Dark Edition.

    MG Hector
    MG Hector
    Rs. 13.99 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Exterior highlights
    MG Astor prices in India hiked for select variants

