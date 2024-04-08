MG Astor prices in India hiked for select variants

Astor's prices start at Rs. 9.98 lakh

Available in five variants

MG Motor India recently hiked the prices across its model range. Applicable with immediate effect, we have already detailed the revised and updated prices of the Comet EV, and you can read about it on our website.

Coming to the Astor, this Creta and Seltos rivalling mid-size SUV has witnessed a uniform price hike of Rs. 20,000. This price increase applies to the Sharp Pro 1.5 MT Ivory, Sharp Pro 1.5 CVT Ivory, Savvy Pro 1.5 CVT Ivory, and the Savvy Pro 1.5 CVT Sangria variants. As the prices of the entry-level and top-end variants remain unchanged, the Astor continues to be priced from Rs. 9.98 lakh to Rs. 17.90 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

The MG Astor is offered in five variants, namely Sprint, Shine, Select, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro. Further, customers can choose from six hues – Starry Black, Candy White, Glaze Red, Aurora Silver, Havana Grey, and Candy White with a Starry Black roof.