Scoop! Mahindra XUV 3XO to feature ADAS and more

To be unveiled on 29 April 2024

Panoramic sunroof confirmed

Mahindra is finally updating the XUV300 with a facelift this month. The model has been renamed to XUV 3XO and will offer more features, enhanced performance, and updated exterior and interior styling. While the recent teaser revealed the inclusion of the first-in-segment panoramic sunroof, we have new information regarding the features of the upcoming SUV.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO will boast some major upgrades in terms of features and tech. It will benefit from a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, 360-degree surround camera, Harman Kardon-sourced music system with sound modes, seven speakers, updated AdrenoX connected tech, seven airbags, and a Level 2 ADAS suite. We also expect the model to come equipped with ventilated front seats, powered driver seat, wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, and multi-colour ambient lighting.

These features will put the XUV 3XO in the right spot to compete against its feature-packed rivals, including the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, and the Hyundai Venue.

Coming to the design, the XUV 3XO will get a new exterior colourway of which the one signature colour in golden yellow hue has been revealed in the teaser. We have seen a similar shade called Blazing Bronze with the XUV300 TurboSport. Moreover, the grille and the roof-rails will get a new unique pattern finished in black.

Powering the XUV 3XO will likely be the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel mill with improved performance. While the SUV is scheduled to make its global debut on 29 April, the launch will happen sometime in May 2024. Bookings of the same are expected to commence soon.