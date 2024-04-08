CarWale
    Scoop! Mahindra XUV 3XO to feature ADAS and more

    Haji Chakralwale

    Scoop! Mahindra XUV 3XO to feature ADAS and more
    • To be unveiled on 29 April 2024
    • Panoramic sunroof confirmed

    Mahindra is finally updating the XUV300 with a facelift this month. The model has been renamed to XUV 3XO and will offer more features, enhanced performance, and updated exterior and interior styling. While the recent teaser revealed the inclusion of the first-in-segment panoramic sunroof, we have new information regarding the features of the upcoming SUV.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Rear Seats

    The Mahindra XUV 3XO will boast some major upgrades in terms of features and tech. It will benefit from a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, 360-degree surround camera, Harman Kardon-sourced music system with sound modes, seven speakers, updated AdrenoX connected tech, seven airbags, and a Level 2 ADAS suite. We also expect the model to come equipped with ventilated front seats, powered driver seat, wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, and multi-colour ambient lighting.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Big Grab Handles at A-Pillars

    These features will put the XUV 3XO in the right spot to compete against its feature-packed rivals, including the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, and the Hyundai Venue.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Headlight

    Coming to the design, the XUV 3XO will get a new exterior colourway of which the one signature colour in golden yellow hue has been revealed in the teaser. We have seen a similar shade called Blazing Bronze with the XUV300 TurboSport. Moreover, the grille and the roof-rails will get a new unique pattern finished in black.

    Powering the XUV 3XO will likely be the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel mill with improved performance. While the SUV is scheduled to make its global debut on 29 April, the launch will happen sometime in May 2024. Bookings of the same are expected to commence soon.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Image
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
