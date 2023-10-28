CarWale
    Cars under Rs. 20 lakh with ADAS in India

    Haji Chakralwale

    Cars under Rs. 20 lakh with ADAS in India

    Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) technology is a significant step towards enhancing road safety in India. While several luxury car manufacturers have been offering their models with some form of driver assistance tech for years, mass producers have also started to include ADAS suites in their offerings. In this article, we have compiled a list of top cars under Rs. 20 lakh in India that come equipped with ADAS technology.

    MG Astor

    Left Front Three Quarter

    When launched, the MG Astor was the first model in its class to offer Level 2 ADAS in the country. The mid-size SUV is currently available in multiple variants at a starting price of Rs. 10.82 lakh (ex-showroom). The ADAS suite of the Astor offers 14 features such as lane departure warning, blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision prevention, speed assist system, automatic headlamps, and auto emergency braking.

    Honda City

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The Honda City received the ADAS tech with the e: HEV hybrid version first. Now, the petrol variants of the model also come equipped with the driver assistance suite. The City sedan can be had in five variants, namely, SV, V, Elegant Edition, VX, and ZX. All variants over the V get the ADAS suite as standard. Meanwhile, the mid-size sedan is currently on sale at a starting price of Rs. 11.63 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Hyundai Verna

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Hyundai India launched the new-gen Verna in the country in March 2023. The sedan is offered across four variants and nine colour options at a starting price of Rs. 10.96 lakh (ex-showroom). With a host of features, the new Verna also comes loaded with the Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 ADAS tech. These safety features include forward collision assist, blind-spot assist, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, rear cross assist, leading vehicle departure alert, high beam assist, safe exit warning, driver attention warning, and adaptive cruise control with stop and go function.

    Honda Elevate

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Honda Elevate SUV made its India debut in September this year at an introductory price of Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom). The mid-size SUV is available in four variants – SV, V, VX, and ZX. The top trim of the Elevate comes equipped with the brand’s proprietary ‘Honda Sensing’ ADAS suite. It is bundled with safety features including collision mitigation braking system, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, auto high beam, lead car departure alert, and road departure mitigation system.

    Kia Seltos

    Left Front Three Quarter

    One of the most popular SUVs, the Kia Seltos received a facelift this year with major exterior and interior overhauls. The SUV is currently priced between Rs. 10.90 lakh to Rs. 20.30 lakh (ex-showroom). With many features, the Korean automaker also upgraded the safety package of the SUV with the ADAS suite. Smart cruise control, front collision avoidance assist, lane keep assist, blind spot collision warning, lane departure warning, high beam assist, and rear cross-traffic alert are some of the key features of the Level 2 ADAS tech of the updated Kia Seltos.

    Hyundai Venue

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Hyundai Venue became the first compact SUV in its segment to offer the ADAS tech. The Korean automaker launched a special ADAS-equipped variant of the Venue in September at a starting price of Rs. 10.32 lakh. With the Hyundai SmartSense technology, the Venue benefits from forward collision warning and avoidance assist, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, driver attention warning, lane following assist, high beam assist, and leading vehicle departure alert.

