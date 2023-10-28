Honda Elevate gets ventilated and massage seats but there’s a catch!

Offered in four variants

Prices in India start at Rs. 11 lakh

Honda Cars India launched its most ambitious product, the Elevate SUV in the country in September this year. The petrol-only SUV is available at a starting price of Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom) across four variants. While, the mid-sized Creta rival comes equipped with features like ADAS, blind spot monitor, sunroof, and a wireless charger, it misses out on the ventilated seats feature which has become quite popular in recent times.

With the extensive list of OEM accessories, the Japanese carmaker is offering the ventilated seat cover with massage function for the Elevate SUV for a cost of Rs. 6,000. This seat cover is strap-on styled and can be connected via the 12V charging socket.

On the other hand, its competitors including the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and the German siblings Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun come equipped with built-in seat ventilation function.

Mechanically, the Elevate is powered by a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual and a CVT unit. This motor is carried over from the Honda City and is tuned to produce 119bhp and 145Nm of peak torque.