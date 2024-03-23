Honda Elevate clocks 30,000 unit sales in India

Achieved the sales milestone in six months

Prices start at Rs. 11.58 lakh

Last year in September, Honda Cars India launched the Elevate SUV, a completely new product in the Indian market. And now, within six months of its release, the mid-size SUV has achieved an important milestone by surpassing 30,000 unit sales in the country.

The Honda Elevate can be had in four variants, namely, SV, V, VX, and ZX, at a starting price of Rs. 11.58 lakh (ex-showroom). Mechanically, the Hyundai Creta rival is equipped with a naturally aspirated engine of 1500cc. This NA motor is capable of generating 119bhp and 145Nm of peak torque while being paired with a six-speed manual and a CVT gearbox.

Currently, Honda Cars India has three products on sale including the Amaze, City, and the Elevate. With the arrival of the Elevate SUV, the Japanese carmaker has witnessed strong growth in monthly domestic sales as well as exports. Meanwhile, the brand recently launched the WR-V, a rebadged version of the Elevate in its home country, Japan.