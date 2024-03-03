CarWale
    Honda Elevate attracts discounts of Rs. 50,000 in March 2024

    Aditya Nadkarni

    • Elevate prices in India start at Rs. 11.58 lakh
    • Available in four variants and 10 colours

    Select Honda Car India dealerships are offering huge discounts across the model range this month. These benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

    For the first time, the Honda Elevate mid-size SUV is being offered with discounts. For March 2024, customers purchasing the model can get a cash discount of Rs. 50,000. This benefit will depend on various factors such as the choice of variant, colour, location, and more.

    The Honda Elevate is powered by a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual unit or a CVT unit. The model can be booked from a range of 10 colours across four variant offerings. In other news, prices of the Elevate were increased by up to Rs. 58,000 back in January.

    Honda Elevate
