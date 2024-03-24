Made-in-India Honda Elevate launched as WR-V in Japan

Offered only with a CVT gearbox

Misses out on features like a sunroof, wireless charger, and a large infotainment screen

Honda Cars India launched the Elevate SUV in the country in September last year. Now, the automaker has launched the same model in its home country, Japan, under the WR-V nameplate. Notably, this Hyundai Creta rival has also surpassed the 30,000 unit sales milestone in India in the past six months.

Under the hood, the automaker has not made any changes to its powertrain. The Japan-spec Honda Elevate employs the same 1.5-litre NA petrol motor that is tuned to develop 119bhp and 145Nm of torque. However, unlike the India-spec Elevate that can also be had with a six-speed manual, the WR-V solely comes mated to a CVT unit.

Speaking on this occasion, Takuya Tsumura, President and CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd., said, “Launch of the 'Made-in-India' Elevate as WR-V in Japan is a proud moment for all of us. This reaffirms our manufacturing potential and growing importance of Honda Cars India in Honda’s global business strategies. The all-new Honda Elevate has been very well appreciated in the Indian market becoming our key pillar of business. We are confident that we will be able to replicate this success and satisfy our global customers with best quality and craftsmanship.”